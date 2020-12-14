 
 

Taylor Swift Celebrates 31st Birthday With 'Willow' Remix

Taylor Swift Celebrates 31st Birthday With 'Willow' Remix
Instagram
Music

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker marks her 31st birthday by releasing a surprise remix of her new song from the newly-released 'Folklore' sister album 'Evermore'.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has celebrated her 31st birthday by releasing a remix of her new tune, "Willow".

The singer took to social media early on Sunday (13Dec20) to announce another surprise release of the song she dropped from her new album "Evermore" on Thursday.

"Not to be all 'iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE (sic)' but... it is and I do," she wrote, alongside a link to the new tune. "So here's the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad a** female producer I really respect."

  See also...

Swift stunned fans last week (ends11Dec20) by announcing she was releasing "Evermore" - her second surprise album of the year - on Friday.

"Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she wrote on Instagram when revealing the track list. "You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"

She explained her new album tackled an "'unhappily ever after' anthology of marriages gone bad that includes infidelity, ambivalent toleration, and even murder...One starring my grandmother, Marjorie, who still visits me sometimes…if only in my dreams."

The "Love Story" hitmaker collaborated with Haim, Marcus Mumford, Bon Iver, and The National. The title track was co-written by her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who goes under the pseudonym William Bowery. He also helped her with the previous album "Folklore".

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Barbara Windsor to Be Brought to Life in New 'Carry On' Movies as Hologram
Related Posts
Stella McCartney Calls Taylor Swift's Request Over 'Evermore' Styling 'A Precious Gift'

Stella McCartney Calls Taylor Swift's Request Over 'Evermore' Styling 'A Precious Gift'

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother on New Album About Infidelity, Revenge and Murder

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother on New Album About Infidelity, Revenge and Murder

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Most Read
Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song
Music

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Family as She's Feted at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Family as She's Feted at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards