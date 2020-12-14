Taylor Swift Celebrates 31st Birthday With 'Willow' Remix

Instagram Music

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker marks her 31st birthday by releasing a surprise remix of her new song from the newly-released 'Folklore' sister album 'Evermore'.

Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has celebrated her 31st birthday by releasing a remix of her new tune, "Willow".

The singer took to social media early on Sunday (13Dec20) to announce another surprise release of the song she dropped from her new album "Evermore" on Thursday.

"Not to be all 'iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE (sic)' but... it is and I do," she wrote, alongside a link to the new tune. "So here's the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad a** female producer I really respect."

Swift stunned fans last week (ends11Dec20) by announcing she was releasing "Evermore" - her second surprise album of the year - on Friday.

"Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she wrote on Instagram when revealing the track list. "You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"

She explained her new album tackled an "'unhappily ever after' anthology of marriages gone bad that includes infidelity, ambivalent toleration, and even murder...One starring my grandmother, Marjorie, who still visits me sometimes…if only in my dreams."

The "Love Story" hitmaker collaborated with Haim, Marcus Mumford, Bon Iver, and The National. The title track was co-written by her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who goes under the pseudonym William Bowery. He also helped her with the previous album "Folklore".