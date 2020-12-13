 
 

Meek Mill Launches $2M Scholarship Fund for Underprivileged Kids in Philadelphia

Meek Mill Launches $2M Scholarship Fund for Underprivileged Kids in Philadelphia
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Dreams and Nightmares' rapper has teamed up with Michael Rubin, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, to set up a $2 million scholarship fund in his hometown.

  • Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Meek Mill and business mogul Michael Rubin have teamed up to launch a $2 million (£1.5 million) scholarship fund for underprivileged youths in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The "Dreams and Nightmares" hitmaker has been working with Rubin, the co-owner of Meek's hometown basketball team the Philadelphia 76ers, on criminal justice reform, and now they are joining forces to help students from cash-strapped families, ranging in age from pre-school to high school.

According to TMZ, the funds will benefit nearly 1,000 youngsters, and be handed out imminently so they can cover the costs of attending private schools in the city, or purchase the resources needed to continue with the 2020-2021 school year virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

  See also...

Rubin was also the brains behind the star-studded All-In Challenge earlier this year, with celebrities like Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, and Snoop Dogg offering up once-in-a-lifetime experiences to raise funds to feed families in need during the COVID crisis.

Meek Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, becomes one of the leading proponents of criminal justice reform in America after he was jailed on a widely panned probation technicality in 2017 related to a very old charge.

He won his freedom in 2018 thanks to the "Free Meek" movement led by prominent allies and friends like Jay-Z.

Earlier this year, Mill released a hard-hitting track called "Otherside of America" as protesters took to the streets to stand against police brutality in the wake of the killing of black man George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minnesota officers.

You can share this post!

Christoph Waltz Joins Michael Douglas in 'Reagan and Gorbachev' Movie

Gabrielle Union Lands Lead Role in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake
Related Posts
Meek Mill 'Deactivating' Social Media After Dragged for Urging Rappers to Stop Beefing

Meek Mill 'Deactivating' Social Media After Dragged for Urging Rappers to Stop Beefing

Meek Mill Condemns Police Shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Meek Mill Condemns Police Shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Milan Harris Says Meek Mill Dumped Her Because She 'Ain't S**t'

Milan Harris Says Meek Mill Dumped Her Because She 'Ain't S**t'

Meek Mill Appears to Hit on YouTube Star Maryjane Byarm After Milan Harris Split

Meek Mill Appears to Hit on YouTube Star Maryjane Byarm After Milan Harris Split

Most Read
Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Bill Cosby Thanks Supportive Boosie Badazz in 'Thank You Thursday' Tweet

Bill Cosby Thanks Supportive Boosie Badazz in 'Thank You Thursday' Tweet

Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton Files Lawsuit Over Botched Butt Surgery

Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton Files Lawsuit Over Botched Butt Surgery

Blac Chyna Introduces Her New Man: He's Mine

Blac Chyna Introduces Her New Man: He's Mine

Shaquille O'Neal Trolled by Son for Lusting After Megan Thee Stallion

Shaquille O'Neal Trolled by Son for Lusting After Megan Thee Stallion