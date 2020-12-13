 
 

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

A collection of cover songs by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman has been released by his estate, more than three years after he committed suicide.

  • Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Cornell's final studio album of cover songs has been posthumously released by his estate on Friday (11Dec20).

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who died from suicide in 2017, recorded covers by music greats such Prince-penned hit song "Nothing Compares 2 U", John Lennon's "Watching the Wheels", and Janis Joplin's "Get It While You Can", as well as playing all the music on the 10-track collection.

"No One Sings Like You Anymore" was recorded in 2016 with producer Brendan O'Brien, who mixed Soundgarden's best-selling album "Superunknown" and has produced albums for Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, and AC/DC.

The late grunge legend's widow, Vicky, admitted the LP's release is "bittersweet" because the singer should be here to put it out himself, but she hopes it will help to lift everyone's spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said, "This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish."

"His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album."

"All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one the greatest voices of our time."

Chris' cover of "Patience" by Guns N' Roses was released in July to mark what would have been his 56th birthday, and subsequently became his first number one on the Billboard chart in the U.S.

The album hit streaming services on Friday, while a physical version will be available in March 2021.

