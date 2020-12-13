 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker says Beyonce Knowles and her husband are different kinds of advisers, claiming the rapper usually gives 'the more hot girl advice.'

  • Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion turns to Beyonce and Jay-Z depending on what kind of advice she wants.

The "WAP" hitmaker has turned to the iconic music couple for advice on life in the spotlight multiple times, and has said that whilst Jay-Z likes to give "fun advice," his wife Beyonce takes a more diplomatic approach.

She explained, "I would say JAY-Z gives the fun advice. Like say if I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. Forget them people.' He gives me the more hot girl advice."

"Beyonce is just like, 'Look queen, just rise above.' She says it the nicer way, and Jay gives it to me the turnt up way."

  See also...

Megan still can't believe she even gets to speak to the "Halo" hitmaker and her spouse as she was a fan of Beyonce's former band, Destiny's Child, when she was growing up.

She added during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", "I remember the first time I ever saw Destiny's Child in concert. It was at the Rodeo and it was just amazing. I remember being a little kid like, 'Wow. I want to do this one day.' "

"Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyonce just means to us. She's like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyonce now, I'm like, girl, pat on the back because this is great."

The 25-year-old rapper got in touch with Beyonce earlier this year (20) when the pair collaborated for a charity remix of Megan's song "Savage", where proceeds went to support Bread of Life Houston's COVID-19 relief efforts.

You can share this post!

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion and Tinder Team Up to Reward Most Authentic Daters

Megan Thee Stallion and Tinder Team Up to Reward Most Authentic Daters

Megan Thee Stallion Dubs Touching Letter From Congresswoman 'One of Highlights' of Her Year

Megan Thee Stallion Dubs Touching Letter From Congresswoman 'One of Highlights' of Her Year

Megan Thee Stallion's Denial to Stealing Allegation Over Fashion Nova Designs Deemed Disrespectful

Megan Thee Stallion's Denial to Stealing Allegation Over Fashion Nova Designs Deemed Disrespectful

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Middle Finger After Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Debuts Diss Track

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Middle Finger After Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Debuts Diss Track

Most Read
Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Malik Beasley's Wife Says He Kicks Her and Son Out of Home After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Says He Kicks Her and Son Out of Home After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend