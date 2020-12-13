Noel Gallagher Freaks Out Over Son's Tarantula Pets

WENN Celebrity

The former Oasis member opens up about his youngest son's fixation with tarantula, saying he's not impressed when the boy wanted to keep two creepy crawlies as pets.

Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rocker Noel Gallagher has to face his fear of spiders daily after granting his youngest son's wish to keep two tarantulas as pets.

The singer has revealed 10-year-old Sonny loves nothing better than watching the arachnids as they feed.

"He has somehow managed to wrangle himself not one, but two tarantula spiders," Noel said.

"He's got them in his bedroom and he sits there staring at them, feeding them live crickets, behaving like a little serial killer."

However, Noel confesses Sonny almost ended up with just one tarantula after his dad accidentally threw the other away.

The former Oasis star told the "Funny How?" podcast, "It came in like, a little canister, like what you get rolls of film in."

"It arrived with its own tank that you've got to build and we threw the box out. I said, 'There's no spider in there'. We looked through the box, we'd thrown it out. They said, 'You better get the box, the spider is in there'. It was the tiniest little canister, it's a baby one (spider) but it'll grow to be the size of an ashtray."

And sharing his home with the creepy crawlies isn't something Noel is happy about, joking they could be living on borrowed time.

He added, "If one is loose... I'm going to get out the f**king way until I find something to kill it with."

Besides Sonny, Noel Gallagher shares another son Donovan with wife Sara MacDonald. The musician also has a daughter from his previous marriage to Meg Mathews.