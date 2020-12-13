Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home

Instagram Celebrity

The Queen's granddaughter and husband Jack Brooksbank are back in Kensington Palace, only a month after moving into the Frogmore Cottage, which was originally planned to be the Sussex's U.K. base.

AceShowbiz - Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have reportedly left Prince Harry and Meghan's old home Frogmore Cottage to move back into Kensington Palace.

The couple moved into the five-bedroom home in Windsor in November after agreeing a private deal with the former tenants but it has been claimed they are already back at their old home in Kensington Palace, London.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "It is empty again. Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?"

It was previously revealed that Harry and Meghan, who now live in California, recently had their personal items collected from the cottage so that pregnant Eugenie, 30, and her 34-year-old husband could move in.

A source said at the time, "Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen. Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return. It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently. Frogmore was kitted out to Meghan and Harry's tastes with son Archie in mind, so it is the perfect place for a couple to bring up a baby."

"It has the bonus of being around the corner from Eugenie's parents and, of course, the Queen. Harry and Meghan didn't fancy Frogmore for whatever reason but Jack and Eugenie are delighted with it."

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan explained previously that while they had paid back the taxpayer's money that was used to refurbish the home, they still intended to use it as a UK base.

The spokesperson said, "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the Duke and his family."