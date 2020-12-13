 
 

Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision

Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Descendants' actress has become single again as she officially announces breakup with her actor boyfriend Thomas Doherty after four years of relationship.

  • Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Descendants" star Dove Cameron and actor Thomas Doherty have called time on their relationship.

The 24-year-old actress took to Twitter to reveal she and Thomas, 25, who is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max reboot of "Gossip Girl", ended their four-year relationship in October (20).

She wrote, "hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time (sic)."

  See also...

Dove added on Instagram, "We know there have been some confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight."

Dove and Thomas started dating in December 2016 after co-starring in the Disney Channel film "Descendants 2".

The actress, who recently opened up on her struggle with Chronic PTSD, depression, and anxiety, previously revealed the pair got serious quite quickly following her split from former fiance Ryan McCartan.

She said, "At the time I had just broken up with my fiance - for truly, completely unrelated reasons - and I was like, 'This is not going to end well, even if I am interested in this guy in any sort of real way. This not the time for this.' And so, I avoided him like the plague. I really tried to fight it and it was him who did not try to fight it. And he told me, one of our first conversations, he told me he was falling in love with me."

You can share this post!

Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home
Related Posts
Dove Cameron's Ex Fires Back After Being Called 'Toxic' in Response to Cheating Accusations

Dove Cameron's Ex Fires Back After Being Called 'Toxic' in Response to Cheating Accusations

Dove Cameron Ready to Show Up for Life Again Amid Cheating Accusations by Ex-Fiance

Dove Cameron Ready to Show Up for Life Again Amid Cheating Accusations by Ex-Fiance

Dove Cameron's Ex-Fiance Says She Cheated on Him

Dove Cameron's Ex-Fiance Says She Cheated on Him

Dove Cameron Pays Tribute to Late Cameron Boyce With New Anti-Gun Tattoo

Dove Cameron Pays Tribute to Late Cameron Boyce With New Anti-Gun Tattoo

Most Read
Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent
Celebrity

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Malik Beasley's Wife Says He Kicks Her and Son Out of Home After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Says He Kicks Her and Son Out of Home After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Bill Cosby Thanks Supportive Boosie Badazz in 'Thank You Thursday' Tweet

Bill Cosby Thanks Supportive Boosie Badazz in 'Thank You Thursday' Tweet