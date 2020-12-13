Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Descendants' actress has become single again as she officially announces breakup with her actor boyfriend Thomas Doherty after four years of relationship.

AceShowbiz - "The Descendants" star Dove Cameron and actor Thomas Doherty have called time on their relationship.

The 24-year-old actress took to Twitter to reveal she and Thomas, 25, who is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max reboot of "Gossip Girl", ended their four-year relationship in October (20).

She wrote, "hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time (sic)."

Dove added on Instagram, "We know there have been some confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight."

Dove and Thomas started dating in December 2016 after co-starring in the Disney Channel film "Descendants 2".

The actress, who recently opened up on her struggle with Chronic PTSD, depression, and anxiety, previously revealed the pair got serious quite quickly following her split from former fiance Ryan McCartan.

She said, "At the time I had just broken up with my fiance - for truly, completely unrelated reasons - and I was like, 'This is not going to end well, even if I am interested in this guy in any sort of real way. This not the time for this.' And so, I avoided him like the plague. I really tried to fight it and it was him who did not try to fight it. And he told me, one of our first conversations, he told me he was falling in love with me."