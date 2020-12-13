 
 

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes
WENN
Movie

The Cyborg actor thanks fans for their support as movie studio Warner Bros. has concluded inquiry into his accusations of director Joss Whedon's alleged misconduct.

  • Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Justice League" star Ray Fisher has thanked fans for their support after Warner Bros. announced it had concluded its enquiry into accusations of abusive conduct by the film's director Joss Whedon.

Back in July (20), Fisher aired his grievances against the filmmaker during reshoots for the film, accusing him of "abusive and unprofessional" behaviour.

The Cyborg actor's claims prompted a misconduct investigation into Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg, producers of the 2017 flick.

  See also...

And months after he spoke up about alleged abuse during 2017 reshoots of "Justice League" and aired claims that sparked a public row between the star and studio Warner Bros., WarnerMedia has concluded an investigation into Fisher's allegations.

"WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken," WarnerMedia said in a brief statement on Friday (11Dec20) night, reported The Hollywood Reporter. No details were provided of what actions were taken.

Fisher shared his own cautious statement on Twitter shortly after, writing, "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way."

Last month (Nov20) Whedon announced he was stepping down from "The Nevers", a series he was working on with WarnerMedia's HBO, saying in a statement, "I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change."

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Live Separate Lives' Following Tumultous Summer

Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home
Related Posts
Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another 'Justice League' Spin-Off on Darkseid

Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another 'Justice League' Spin-Off on Darkseid

'Justice League' Helmer Joss Whedon Calls Ray Fisher's Claim of Altering Actor's Skin Color 'False'

'Justice League' Helmer Joss Whedon Calls Ray Fisher's Claim of Altering Actor's Skin Color 'False'

Ray Fisher to Join Zack Snyder for 'Justice League' Reshoot Despite Dispute With Studio Bosses

Ray Fisher to Join Zack Snyder for 'Justice League' Reshoot Despite Dispute With Studio Bosses

Most Read
Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split
Movie

Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split

Ariana DeBose Credits 'The Prom' for Giving Her Full Circle Celebratory Moment

Ariana DeBose Credits 'The Prom' for Giving Her Full Circle Celebratory Moment

George Clooney Hospitalized With Stomach Pains Due to Extreme Weight Loss for 'Midnight Sky' Role

George Clooney Hospitalized With Stomach Pains Due to Extreme Weight Loss for 'Midnight Sky' Role

'Spider-Man 3' Reported to Bring Back Charlie Cox's Daredevil

'Spider-Man 3' Reported to Bring Back Charlie Cox's Daredevil

Dianne Wiest Looks to Never Using Script Again After Fun 'Let Them All Talk' Improvisation

Dianne Wiest Looks to Never Using Script Again After Fun 'Let Them All Talk' Improvisation

Kourtney Kardashian to Make Movie Debut in 'She's All That' Reboot

Kourtney Kardashian to Make Movie Debut in 'She's All That' Reboot

'Saint Maud' and 'His House' Top Nominations at 2020 British Independent Film Awards

'Saint Maud' and 'His House' Top Nominations at 2020 British Independent Film Awards

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires Patty Jenkins as First Female Director for the Franchise

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires Patty Jenkins as First Female Director for the Franchise

Harrison Ford Teams Up With 'Logan' Director to Close Out Indiana Jones' Journey

Harrison Ford Teams Up With 'Logan' Director to Close Out Indiana Jones' Journey

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

'Dune' Director Furious at Warner Bros. Over Decision to Release Movie on HBO Max

'Dune' Director Furious at Warner Bros. Over Decision to Release Movie on HBO Max

Chris Evans Can't Stop Smiling Over Buzz Lightyear Role in 'Toy Story' Prequel

Chris Evans Can't Stop Smiling Over Buzz Lightyear Role in 'Toy Story' Prequel

Kerry Washington Gets Candid Why She Considers Her Villain Role in 'The Prom' A Good Exercise

Kerry Washington Gets Candid Why She Considers Her Villain Role in 'The Prom' A Good Exercise