These Celebrities Postpone Their Wedding Due to COVID-19

Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed millions of people's lives around the world, really puts a stop to a lot of life aspects. In addition to the closure of theaters, cancellations of music concerts, ban of overseas travels, it leads to people postponing their dream weddings. Celebrity couples are also among those who are affected by the novel virus as they had to make adjustments to their nuptials plans.

Some of them opt to wait for another year, hoping that the coronavirus will be over in 2021. Meanwhile, some of the stars decided to hold a small and private wedding instead of a lavish one. They only had family and close friends attending the ceremony to minimize risk of contracting the virus.

Here are the list of celebrity couples who were forced to push back their wedding due to coronavirus pandemic.

1. Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden WENN/Nicky Nelson Taraji P. Henson might have been a married woman if not because of COVID-19. The "Hidden Figures" star and Kelvin Hayden were forced to push back their wedding twice due to the pandemic. The wedding was initially set to take place in April but was then postponed to June to avoid rainy season. It was later further pushed back because of COVID. "I'm pausing because there's so much to take into consideration now," she revealed. "We've all been changed after this. There's so much to consider: my grandmother who is 96, his grandmother who is 86, my mother who's now 70, my aunts and uncles who are up there. And I just lost my uncle, who we think may have had complications of corona. I just think we should pause, stop and just think this thing through. Humanity will be forever changed after this." However, it appeared that the pair would never exchange vows even if the pandemic is over because Taraji confirmed her split from Kelvin in October.

2. Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods Instagram Jordan Fisher and fiancee Ellie Woods also had to wait a few months before officially becoming a husband and a wife. The couple, who got engaged in May 2019, originally planned to tie the knot in July in Hawaii, though they decided to postpone it to November due to COVID-19. Despite the delay, the "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 winner was still grateful as she wrote on Instagram, "We're so blessed. November will be here before we know it! Can't wait to make you my wife." Jordan and his longtime love eventually said "I do" in front of family and friends on November 21. "Throwwwwwwback to the first getaway with my love. Couple years later, I would propose here," the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star said alongside a photo of the pair in Sandestin, Florida. "And a year and half later, we'll be spending our first turkey day here as HUSBAND AND WIFE."

3. Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck Instagram Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck didn't want to risk themselves and their loved ones. The "Venom" actress and her fiance's wedding was initially planned to take place in June, though they decided to just push it back. "We postponed the wedding, which is, like, not anything I ever saw coming," the "Gifted" star said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". "Once you get engaged, I mean, I was like, 'OK, and soon I'll get married.' But actually, what happened was a pandemic happened." Ben popped the question to Jenny, who is currently expecting her first child together with Ben, in a romantic proposal in France. "He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES," the "Parks and Recreation" alum recalled. "I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going."

4. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi WENN/Lia Toby Even British royal family members had to adjust their plan due to COVID-19. According to a source, Princess Beatrice and her then-fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were set to be married on May 29 at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace after getting engaged in September. At the time, the CEO of architecture/design studio Banda popped the question during their vacation in Italy. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and the Edoardo eventually exchanged vows in a romantic yet low-key wedding ceremony in November. "Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness," Fergie said in her message. "It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome -- their love shone through."

5. Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman NBC The wedding bell is not ringing yet for Hoda Kotb and fiance Joel Schiffman. Back in August, the "Today" co-host revealed that they officially postponed their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, calling the delay "super bummer." Of the matter, she said, "We're just waiting to see what is what with everything." The pair have yet to announce a new date, but in October, the "This Just Speaks to Me" author hinted that the wedding was around the corner. "We were supposed to have it a month from right now. I mean, that was our big master plan, Joel and me. And we were going to do it at a tropical destination and then we decided we were going to wait," she shared at the time. It seemed like the plan didn't work out as there is still no wedding for them as of now.

6. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Instagram Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams were among the couples who decided to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Yeah, we were going to get married 8/20/20 and it's not happening anymore, but what can you do?" the "Modern Family" actress revealed during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". However, the couple opted to not dwell on sadness as they went to celebrate what would have been her wedding day by going to a winery. "It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends -- all of us got tested -- our family, our best man, maid of honor," the 29-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres. "I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun."

7. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Instagram JoJo Fletcher will have to wait a little longer before officially becoming Mrs. Jordan Rodgers. The lovebirds were initially scheduled to have their nuptials on June 13, though they were forced to scrap the plan of the "wedding of our dreams" to 2021 after considering their safety amid COVID-pandemic. "6.13.20 ... Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us! As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day," the season 12 Bachelorette wrote on Instagram alongside of a snap of her rocking a huge diamond ring from her fiance. "Even though I don't get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. 2021, we reallyyyyyyy can't wait for you."

8. Emma Stone and Dave McCary Instagram While fans were shocked to find out that Emma Stone and Dave McCary that they might got married in September, it was reported that they apparently planned to tie the knot in March. According to Page Six, the Oscar-winning actress and her fiance were set to say "I do" in Los Angeles in March, though they postponed it due to COVID-19. They sparked speculations that they might have secretly married after being photographed wearing matching wedding bands. The "La La Land" star got engaged in December 2019 after two years of dating. She announced the happy news by sharing a picture of her sporting an engagement ring, a pearl set in a diamond halo, while cuddling up to her beau.

9. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Instagram Katy Perry's dream was to walk down the aisle while pregnant in a wedding ceremony in Japan, but that was only a dream as the "Fireworks" hitmaker and fiance Orlando Bloom decided to put their wedding plans on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. A source claimed, "It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus." That marks the second delay of the pair's wedding, who got engaged in February 2019. The 35-year-old singer and the "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" actor, who shares one daughter together, originally scheduled their wedding date for December 2019 but then changed the date to early 2020 "due to the location they want."

10. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Instagram Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seemingly don't have a good timing. The lovebirds have been engaged since 2019 and when they decided to take their relationship to a new level, coronavirus ruined it for them. In a new interview, the "On the Floor" hitmaker shared they had actually canceled their wedding not only once, but twice because of the global pandemic. "We've talked about so many different things 'cause we had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don't know," the "Hustlers" star claimed, adding, "We kind of have let it go for a second and I don't know what we're going to do, we talk about small, big, this, that." Jennie also shared that "there's no rush, we're good, everything's cool and it'll happen when the time is right. I feel like it's not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now, that's not what life is about."