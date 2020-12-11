 
 

Cassie Expecting Baby No. 2 Only a Year After Welcoming First Child

The 'Me and U' singer is becoming a mother of two as the star officially announces that she is pregnant with her second child, a year after giving birth to her first kid.

AceShowbiz - R&B star Cassie will ring in 2021 as a new mother-to-be.

The "Me & U" singer reveals she and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting a sibling for their daughter Frankie, who turned one on Sunday (06Dec20).

Cassie, who previously dated rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, shared a trio of pictures from her maternity photoshoot on Instagram on Thursday (10Dec20), and wrote, "Can't wait to meet you."

She also shared a sweet video of herself lying in bed with Alex and Frankie as they used a sonogram machine to listen to the unborn baby's heartbeat.

"Coming soon...," Cassie captioned the clip, which was also posted on Alex's social media page.

"Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter," he wrote beside the footage. "So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife."

Cassie and Fine began dating in late 2018, and she revealed she was pregnant in June 2019.

She and Fine became engaged that August and tied the knot in Malibu, California a month later.

The pregnancy news came four months after Cassie opened up about her battle with postpartum thyroiditis, which meant she "didn't even recognise" herself after gaining 60lbs during pregnancy.

Explaining the weight gain "had many negative physical effects" on her body, she said, "I lost 20lbs within the first couple of weeks which I was told was normal and then another 10 gradually over the next 2-3 weeks."

