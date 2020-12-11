Meghan Trainor Reveals Secret to 'Winning' Battle With Gestational Diabetes Amid Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker proudly claims she has been 'crushing' gestational diabetes as she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Meghan Trainor has turned her gestational diabetes diagnosis into "a game" - and she's "crushing it."

The pop star recently revealed she was diagnosed with the condition, which can cause high blood sugar and affect the baby's health, but she's adopted a competitive approach to the news, and it's working wonders.

She explained, "I just watch what I eat now. I write (down) everything (that I eat) now."

"I check my blood. And we're good now. I've been crushing it. It's like a game for me and I'm winning. It's nice to know we're both healthy."

Meghan has also been thankful for the extra downtime the coronavirus pandemic has given her while expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara as she doesn't have to worry about being far from home.

She told America's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", "It was great not travelling, and if I felt sick, I was like, 'Well, at least I'm home and doing interviews like this (virtually).' I was so lucky for that."

However, the "All About That Bass" hitmaker is concerned COVID-19 restrictions will mean her mother Kelli won't be allowed in the delivery room.

"I'm scared of birth and, like, not being able to have my mum in the room," she shared. " 'Cause, like, they can barely let your husband in the room, but I'm like, 'But I need my mama... I just need my head rubs.' "

Meghan Trainor, who will celebrate her 27th birthday and her second wedding anniversary on 22 December, is due in February (21).