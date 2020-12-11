 
 

Kanye West Becomes Most-Googled Artist of 2020 in U.K.

Kanye West Becomes Most-Googled Artist of 2020 in U.K.
WENN
Celebrity

The controversial rapper tops the list of top searched artists this year in the United Kingdom, leading the likes of Sarah Harding, Grimes, and Duffy among others.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Controversial rapper Kanye West has been named the most-Googled artist of 2020.

The search engine has compiled a list of the top 10 most-searched for music stars in the U.K., and the controversial rapper - who is married to reality star Kim Kardashian West - came out on top, in part due to his bid to become President of the United States and his rants on Twitter.

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, who revealed her terminal breast cancer diagnosis in August, came in second place.

Tenor Russell Watson came next after his stint of "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!", followed by rapper and star of Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen", Bugzy Malone, who was hospitalised after a quad bike crash in March.

  See also...

Following the birth of her child, X Æ A-XII, with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, experimental pop artist Grimes placed fifth.

Welsh singer Duffy also made the list after she revealed earlier this year that she'd previously been drugged, kidnapped, and raped.

Sarah's Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts also made the top 10 after her appearance on "The Masked Singer UK" as Queen Bee and pop star Hrvy is in 10th place amid his stint on "Strictly Come Dancing".

Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert, said, "The 2020 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular lockdown trends. As people continue to look for information in new and different ways, Google Search keeps evolving to make the world’s information accessible and useful to all."

Google's Top 10 Most-Searched artists in the U.K:

  1. Kanye West
  2. Sarah Harding
  3. Russell Watson
  4. Bugzy Malone
  5. Grimes
  6. Duffy
  7. Meghan Trainor
  8. Wiley
  9. Nicola Roberts
  10. Hrvy

You can share this post!

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'
Related Posts
Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West Believes Kim Kardashian Will Be Amazing First Lady

Kanye West Believes Kim Kardashian Will Be Amazing First Lady

Larsa Pippen: Kanye West Has Literally Brainwashed the Whole Kardashian Family

Larsa Pippen: Kanye West Has Literally Brainwashed the Whole Kardashian Family

Kanye West's Alleged HIV+ Transgender Ghostwriter Threatens to Expose Him

Kanye West's Alleged HIV+ Transgender Ghostwriter Threatens to Expose Him

Most Read
Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head
Celebrity

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic