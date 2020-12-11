Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Music

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker marks the end of 2020 with another new album called 'Evermore' which she describes as a sister album to her set released during lockdown.

Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has delighted fans with the news she is dropping a surprise new album, titled "Evermore".

The singer announced she will be releasing her second album of 2020, a companion piece to her hit album"Folklore", which debuted in July, on Thursday (10Dec20) on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of her, standing in a wood with her back turned to the camera.

The "Shake It Off" hitmaker worked with the same team she created "Folklore" with, Aaron Dessner of The National, Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, and boyfriend Joe Alwyn - who is credited as a co-writer under the name William Bowery.

Taylor tweeted, "I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It's called evermore."

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

She continued, "I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

"I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them," she added.

The album contains 15 tracks, including "No Body", "No Crime" featuring Haim, "Coney Island" featuring The National, and the closing track, "Evermore", featuring Bon Iver. The deluxe physical edition includes two bonus tracks "Right Where You Left Me" and "It's Time to Go".

All digital downloads of the album include an exclusive digital booklet with 16 new photos of Swift frequenting a forest.

"Evermore" and its first music video for opening track, "Willow", will be out at midnight ET on Friday, 11 December.