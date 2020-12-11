Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

WENN Music

The 'Girl's Trip' actress slams the Recording Academy for offering her to serve as a host for the upcoming Grammys pre-show event but without getting paid.

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish turned down an approach to host the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony because she wouldn't be paid.

The "Girl's Trip" actress was asked to present the three-hour event - which is where the bulk of the Recording Academy's 83 trophies are handed out before the televised main show - but was also warned her costs for hair, make-up and wardrobe wouldn't be covered, so she said no to the "disrespectful" offer.

"All of that would have to come out of my pocket," she told Variety. "I don't know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it's disrespectful. I was like, 'The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking.' "

"And as much as I appreciate the honour of being nominated, that's not OK."

Tiffany - who is up for Best Comedy Album for "Black Mitzvah" at the ceremony and received a nomination in 2019 for Best Spoken Word album for her audiobook "The Black Unicorn" - thinks the Recording Academy need to change their approach.

"This is something that needs to be addressed," she added. "How many other people have they done that to? It's like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it."

A representative for the Recording Academy told Variety that host, presenters, and performers are not traditionally compensated for participating in the Grammys Premiere Ceremony because it is a production of their not-for-profit organisation, whereas the prime time awards ceremony is a CBS programme.

Ahead of the most recent Grammy Awards in January (20), Imogen Heap hosted the premiere ceremony.