 
 

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony
WENN
Music

The 'Girl's Trip' actress slams the Recording Academy for offering her to serve as a host for the upcoming Grammys pre-show event but without getting paid.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish turned down an approach to host the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony because she wouldn't be paid.

The "Girl's Trip" actress was asked to present the three-hour event - which is where the bulk of the Recording Academy's 83 trophies are handed out before the televised main show - but was also warned her costs for hair, make-up and wardrobe wouldn't be covered, so she said no to the "disrespectful" offer.

"All of that would have to come out of my pocket," she told Variety. "I don't know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it's disrespectful. I was like, 'The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking.' "

"And as much as I appreciate the honour of being nominated, that's not OK."

  See also...

Tiffany - who is up for Best Comedy Album for "Black Mitzvah" at the ceremony and received a nomination in 2019 for Best Spoken Word album for her audiobook "The Black Unicorn" - thinks the Recording Academy need to change their approach.

"This is something that needs to be addressed," she added. "How many other people have they done that to? It's like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it."

A representative for the Recording Academy told Variety that host, presenters, and performers are not traditionally compensated for participating in the Grammys Premiere Ceremony because it is a production of their not-for-profit organisation, whereas the prime time awards ceremony is a CBS programme.

Ahead of the most recent Grammy Awards in January (20), Imogen Heap hosted the premiere ceremony.

You can share this post!

Erika Jayne's Husband Wants to Terminate Spousal Support
Related Posts
Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Takes Credit for Boyfriend Common's Stunning Abs

Tiffany Haddish Takes Credit for Boyfriend Common's Stunning Abs

Tiffany Haddish Has Emotional Moment on People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish Has Emotional Moment on People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman Join All-Female Comedy Special to Usher in New Year

Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman Join All-Female Comedy Special to Usher in New Year

Most Read
Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae
Music

Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Among Headliners for Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays Concert

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Among Headliners for Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays Concert

Cardi B Set to Face Jury Trial for Putting Man's Tattoo on Album Cover

Cardi B Set to Face Jury Trial for Putting Man's Tattoo on Album Cover

Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute to 'Hollaback Girl' as She Reintroduces Herself With Comeback Song

Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute to 'Hollaback Girl' as She Reintroduces Herself With Comeback Song

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones Reveals Why He Was Hesitant in Going Public About Throat Surgery

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones Reveals Why He Was Hesitant in Going Public About Throat Surgery

Doja Cat Apologizes for Stealing Plini's Song at MTV EMAs, Blames Musical Director for Gaffe

Doja Cat Apologizes for Stealing Plini's Song at MTV EMAs, Blames Musical Director for Gaffe

Tom Parker Debuts First Song After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Tom Parker Debuts First Song After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Ohio Club Shut Down by Officials for Violating Covid-19 Guidelines at Trey Songz Show

Ohio Club Shut Down by Officials for Violating Covid-19 Guidelines at Trey Songz Show

Don McLean to Begin American Pie 50th Anniversary World Tour With Special Concert

Don McLean to Begin American Pie 50th Anniversary World Tour With Special Concert

Jamie Cullum Becomes World Record Holder After Hosting Largest Music Lesson Ever

Jamie Cullum Becomes World Record Holder After Hosting Largest Music Lesson Ever

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony