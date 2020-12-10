Nigella Lawson Could Not Resist Reacting to Fun Response to Her 'Microwave' Pronunciation

Instagram Celebrity

Having sent the internet into a frenzy with 'meek-ro-wah-vay', the 'Eat, Cook, Repeat' host assures confused fans that she was deliberately mispronounced the word for fun.

AceShowbiz - Nigella Lawson has fun reacting to fans' comments about her "microwave" pronunciation. Having sent the Internet into a frenzy with the way she uttered the word in her cooking show, the "Eat, Cook, Repeat" host admitted that she could not resist staying quiet when she came across one "meek-ro-wah-vay" joke.

The 60-year-old sparked online debacle by mispronouncing "microwave" in an episode of her BBC Two cooking program. It prompted one Twitter user to share a picture of a "MEEKRO WAHVE" and jokingly wrote, "The @Nigella_Lawson and @IKEAUK collab drops tonight." In response, the food writer replied, "I know I said enough now, but couldn't resist."

Nigella Lawson could not resist reacting to fun response to her 'microwave' joke.

Nigella assured confused fans that she deliberately mispronounced the word for fun after a footage of her saying "meek-ro-wah-vay" made its way online. It led to a fan commenting, "@Nigella_Lawson I love this, we deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. Such fun," and her replying, "We do, too. Exactly that."

Nigella Lawson said she mispronounced the word only for fun.

While it was obvious the celebrity chef did it for fun, another fan did wonder, "Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wave?! Now, I'm starting to think she really pronounces it like that?" It got the TV cook to clarify, "Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that's how it's actually pronounced."

Nigella Lawson clarifired that her mispronunciation was just a joke.

Microwave joke aside, Nigella has recently celebrated the release of her book "Cook, Eat, Repeat". Making use of Instagram in October, she announced, "An emotional and exciting day for me: UK publication date for #CookEatRepeat! And it's available in hardback, e-book and audiobook, narrated by me, of course."

Nigella went on to note when her book became available in other countries. "I know that it's published on 5 November in the Netherlands, on 12 November in Australia and New Zealand, in April 2021 in the States and Canada, though I am afraid I don't know the publication dates for elsewhere at the moment," she explained.