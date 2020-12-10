 
 

Don McLean to Begin American Pie 50th Anniversary World Tour With Special Concert

WENN
Music

The 'American Pie' hitmaker will honor the memories of Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa on the 62nd anniversary of 'The Day the Music Died'.

  Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Don McLean is preparing to salute the memories of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and Then Big Bopper at a special anniversary concert held at the same venue as their last-ever performance.

The "American Pie" hitmaker penned the classic 1971 song about "The Day The Music Died", the phrase used to describe the 1959 plane crash that cost the three rock 'n' roll greats their lives, and on February 3, 2021 - exactly 62 years after the Clear Lake, Iowa tragedy - McLean will take the stage at the city's Surf Ballroom to perform in their honour.

The show will also serve as the kick off for McLean's "American Pie" 50th Anniversary World Tour, which will include stops in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. and Ireland, among many other countries.

"February 3, 1959 was a tragic day for all of us who lost our heroes in that plane crash. While writing American Pie, I felt it was important to remember this incident that to me, was still fresh," McLean shares in a statement.

"Now, we will return to the last venue they performed at on the anniversary of the crash to kick off the 50th Anniversary American Pie World Tour."

The concert news emerges as a new movie chronicling the events surrounding the tragic loss is in development.

Actor Ruairi O'Connor has been cast as Holly in "Clear Lake", alongside rapper Nelly as Chuck Berry, Colin Hanks as Holly's manager Norman Petty, and Diane Guerrero as the "Peggy Sue" singer's wife, Maria Elena. Bruce Beresford will direct the project.

