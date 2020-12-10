 
 

Judge Tosses Out Nine of Rose McGowan's 11 Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Nine out of the eleven civil allegations filed by the 'Charmed' actress against the disgraced Hollywood movie producer have been dismissed by a federal judge.

AceShowbiz - A federal judge has dismissed nine of Rose McGowan's 11 claims against Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys.

The "Charmed" star, who was among the first women to highlight Weinstein's sexual misconduct, claiming he raped her in 1997 at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, had filed a lawsuit against the movie mogul and his former lawyers Lisa Bloom and David Boies - claiming they went out of their way to discredit her after learning of her plans to write memoir "Brave", in which she planned to include details about her alleged rape ordeal.

"He (Weinstein) tapped into his team of fixers," she wrote in the lawsuit at the time, with the goal of ensuring no one would believe her by ruining her reputation.

Nine of her claims, which included civil racketeering, fraud, invasion of privacy, computer hacking, illegal recording, conversion and intentional infliction of emotional distress, were dismissed - partly because the suit was filed after the two-year statute of limitations.

However, the judge allowed McGowan to proceed with her argument that she was defrauded when she was tricked into revealing details of her memoir.

McGowan claims she was approached by a woman known to her as Diana Filip, who said she was an advocate for women. After gaining her confidence, Filip convinced McGowan to show her a draft of "Brave" - the screen star claimed in the suit. McGowan later discovered that Filip worked for Black Cube, who had been hired by Weinstein and his attorneys.

"Based on these allegations, the Court finds that McGowan adequately alleges she suffered concrete damages as a result of Defendants' fraudulent conduct," the judge wrote.

The judge also gave McGowan permission to amend the claims that were dismissed, and refile them.

