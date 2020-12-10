 
 

Wilmer Valderrama Puts Wedding on Hold Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Wilmer Valderrama Puts Wedding on Hold Due to Covid-19 Concerns
WENN
Celebrity

The 'NCIS' actor and his bride-to-be Amanda Pacheco haven't booked a wedding date as they want to make sure it's safe for their family and friends to attend their nuptials.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Wilmer Valderrama has shelved his wedding plans until it's safe to gather with family and friends.

The actor proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day (01Jan20), but the couple has had to press pause on wedding plans due to the COVID pandemic.

And now Valderrama admits he and his fiancee have no dates booked and will revisit their big day in the new year.

"It was really important to us to be responsible," he tells "The Talk". "I think that we have to lead by example... We've got to think about others..."

"A wedding doesn't seem like the ideal thing to plan right now and I just think it's important that we all understand that these small little sacrifices are going to eventually get us closer and closer to normality and be able to have those gatherings and those happy moments...

"We don't have a date yet. We have a tentative vision of hopefully the end of 2021... but I think it's important that we take our time."

  See also...

Wilmer Valderrama is not the only star postponing wedding due to pandemic.

Just like the actor, Gwen Stefani will only get married when it's safe for her parents to be there.

The "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer is currently planning her wedding to Blake Shelton and has insisted she doesn't want to tie the knot until her mother and father can watch her say "I do" because they’re currently too scared to travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," she said during an appearance on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest". "My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared (about the pandemic), so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing."

Large social gatherings are still a concern amid the health crisis so Gwen and 44-year-old Blake are looking at a 2021 wedding.

"Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for Covid. So we're sort of going to see what happens in the next few months," she added.

You can share this post!

Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Judge Tosses Out Nine of Rose McGowan's 11 Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Related Posts
Wilmer Valderrama Engaged to Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day

Wilmer Valderrama Engaged to Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day

Wilmer Valderrama Surprises Mother With A New House Next Door

Wilmer Valderrama Surprises Mother With A New House Next Door

Wilmer Valderrama Has Been 'Casually Dating' Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Has Been 'Casually Dating' Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Demi Lovato Romance Buzz With Numerous Sightings

Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Demi Lovato Romance Buzz With Numerous Sightings

Most Read
Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head
Celebrity

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic