Amanda Seyfried Turned Down 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Because She Thought the Movie Would Tank

WENN Movie

The 'Mamma Mia!' actress admits she was very skeptical when she was offered to portray Gamora in the James Gunn-directed superhero movie about a talking tree and raccoon.

Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amanda Seyfried passed on the role of Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy" because she didn't want to be a part of the first big Marvel flop.

The "Mamma Mia!" star felt sure the film would bomb even though James Gunn's script was "great", and now admits she was "very wrong."

"I didn't want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed," the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. "I said, 'Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon...?' I was very wrong."

The film went on to make over $770 million (£576 million) at the global box office.

"The script was great; it was all based in not wanting to be 'that guy,' " Amanda adds, "because if you are the star of a giant movie like that, and it bombs, Hollywood does not forgive you. I've seen that happen to people and it was a giant, giant fear and I thought, 'Is it worth it?' "

The role eventually went to Zoe Saldana.

In the comic book movie, she was joined by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon.

After exploring the galaxy in two standalone movies, the Marvel ragtag team of misfits eventually joined The Avengers in "Avengers: Infinity War" and then returned for "Avengers: Endgame". Now a third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie is currently in development as part of the Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.