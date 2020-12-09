 
 

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Prior to this, a shooting broke out at the rapper's birthday party, which took place on Sunday, December 6 at nightclub RAIN in New Jersey with one being non-fatally injured.

AceShowbiz - Things don't look good following the shooting happening at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's birthday party at a New Jersey nightclub. It has been reported the rapper has been arrested on drug and weapons charges.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office stated to XXL Magazine on Tuesday, December 8 that A Boogie was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of marijuana. The charges arrived following an investigation into the recent shooting that led to the cops earning a search warrant at his home in Dearest, New Jersey. It was reported that the New York Police Department and the Demarest Police Department assisted the searches.

Authorities found and seized a Ruger .380-caliber handgun, a Glock .40-caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun at his residence. Additionally, police secured "hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of [drugs]."

Alongside A Boogie, whose real name is Julius Dubose, his manager Samblou Camara (27) and his security guard Quashaun Hagler (33) were arrested. Camara was charged with possession of marijuana after cops found marijuana as well as hashish oil edibles at his home. Hagler, meanwhile, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun as well as one count of possession of a large capacity magazine.

A Boogie, his manager and his security reportedly have been released on their own recognizance. They are all set to appear in court though the date has yet to be revealed.

Prior to this, a shooting broke out at the rapper's 25th birthday party, which took place on Friday, December 4 at nightclub RAIN in New Jersey. It started after the rapper's entourage rear-ended a bystander's Mercedes Benz in front of the nightclub, prompting an altercation between A Boogie's entourage and the car owner. Although insurance information was being traded, things escalated to a shooting with one being injured. Thankfully, "the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening," according to New Jersey Township of Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly.

Amanda Seyfried Turned Down 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Because She Thought the Movie Would Tank

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Cutely Crashes Her Promo Videos for Kourtney's Poosh Website
