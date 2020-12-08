Chrishell Stause Denies Setting Up Timing of Keo Motsepe Romance Revelation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Selling Sunset' star, who was previously rumored to be the homewrecker in 'DWTS' pro-dancer Gleb Savchenko's marriage, reveals in a new interview that she wants to be careful of what she says.

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause has gotten real about her relationship with Keo Mostepe. When sitting down for "The Viall Files" podcast, the "Selling Sunset" star denied that she had set up the timing of her coming forward about her romance with the "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer.

The 39-year-old addressed her relationship status when speaking to Nick Viall on the Monday, December 7 episode of his podcast. "The timing of it, I was like, oh uncomfortable, I don't know what - you know, I just want to be careful what I say because obviously I'm excited and everything, but, you know, you don't want to squash something by talking about it," she clarified.

Chrishell went on to spill that she wanted to wait until her and her beau were exclusive before making public their romance. "I think before anything is exclusive, you don't want to share it with anybody because you're trying to figure things out. But soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it...I will say, the response was so lovely," she explained.

When pressed about who asked who to be each other's partner, the TV personality spilled, "I think it would be strange if I was the one to ask." She further divulged, "I think it's OK that I say that he pursued that."

While Chrishell claimed she cared "less" about others' opinions, she said she did not want to add "more pressure" in their relationship. "I've always kind of been a hopeless romantic," the real estate agent stated. "It's already hard enough as it is when, you know, something is promising. So I just don't want to add any more pressure to it than it is."

The discussion came after Chrishell went Instagram official with Keo on Wednesday, December 2. Posting a photo of him kissing her on the cheek, she wrote, "The internet has absolutely zero chill. So I guess you saw this already, but I'm just gonna leave this here."

Chrishell was previously married to "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley before he filed for divorce from her in November 2019. Following their split, the reality star was rumored to be dating her "DWTS" season 29 partner Gleb Savchenko that caused his separation from Elena Samodanova after 14 years of marriage.