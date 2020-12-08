 
 

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled for the First Time Due to COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled for the First Time Due to COVID-19
Instagram
Celebrity

While some fans applaud the decision, some others are not buying the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, believing that the famous clan will throw a bash anyway.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - There won't be Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party this year. According to Khloe Krdashian, they opt to forgo the bash considering that COVID-19 cases are getting bigger in California. She revealed the cancellation on Twitter on Sunday, December 6.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star responded to a fan who asked, "@khloekardashian okay Khloe u doing the annual Kardashian's Christmas party this year." To that, the mom of one responded, "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year."

She went on writing, "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Khloe Kardashian reveals they cancel Christmas Eve party

Khloe Kardashian reveals they cancel Christmas Eve party.

  See also...

Fans applauded their decision to cancel the bash amid the pandemic. "Yes Khloe !!! We all must stick together to beat this pandemic . Australia has been doing okay so we are allowed out FRIEMDS and family over for Christmas !!!! So thankful," the aformentioned fan replied. "sending prayers stay strong," one other added.

However, some others were still throwing hate to the famous clan. "Why stop throwing parties now? Covid hasn't stopped you idiots this whole year but now you want to pretend to be a hero? PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD LET’S STOP GIVING THESE IDIOTS A PLATFORM!!!" a naysayer wrote. "Not you saying this after you had a huge Halloween party," another user said, though it was actually Kendall Jenner who threw the Halloween/birthday party back in October.

Believing that Khloe and her family will still have a party anyway, a fan reacted, "In reality Khloe just meant: oh we will be having a party, but instead of a party we're just gonna call it a family get together." Not buying her words, someone replied, "HAHAHAHAHA WHEN HAVE THE KARDASHIANS TAKEN COVID SERIOUSLY FOR THE LAST 9 MONTHS?! I am deceased."

Prior to this, Kim Kardashian and Kendall received huge backlash for throwing a big party to celebrate their respective birthday. At the time, Khloe defended her sister Kim during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", saying, "This year is a frustrating year, I get it. I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it's her 40th and this is something that she wanted to do for us, it was such a nice thing."

You can share this post!

John Mayer Caught Liking Ex Jennifer Aniston's Pics 11 Years After Split

Jerry Ferrara 'Grateful' Wife Breanne Racano Is Pregnant With Their Second Baby Boy
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Promo Photos for Good American Shoe Line

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Promo Photos for Good American Shoe Line

Khloe Kardashian Not Following Tristan Thompson to Boston Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Not Following Tristan Thompson to Boston Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Bids Farewell to 'Special and Magical' Calabasas Home as She Moves Out

Khloe Kardashian Bids Farewell to 'Special and Magical' Calabasas Home as She Moves Out

Khloe Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Couple Halloween Costume With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Couple Halloween Costume With Tristan Thompson

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Burglar

Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Burglar

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal