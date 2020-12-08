 
 

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

The 'Catwoman' actress pays tribute to her former 'B.A.P.S.' co-star as the latter has just passed away at the age of 53 following her struggle with colon cancer.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry has been left "completely heartbroken" after learning of the death of her "B.A.P.S." co-star Natalie Desselle-Reid.

The comedic actress lost a private battle with colon cancer on Monday morning (07Dec20), aged 53.

An official statement reads, "It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife."

Shortly after the news broke online, Halle took to Instagram to share her disbelief.

Paying tribute to her old pal by uploading a GIF of the pair embracing in the 1997 comedy, Halle wrote, "i'm in total shock. completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute. #RIP @nataliedessellereid (sic)."

Fellow actress Taraji P. Henson was also stunned by the loss, commenting on the Oscar winner's post, "MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!"

Holly Robinson-Peete was among the first to remember Desselle-Reid on social media, revealing they had grown close through her manager mother, Dolores Robinson.

"Just absolutely decimated by this news...," Holly mourned. "Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl."

In addition to "B.A.P.S.", Desselle-Reid became known for starring alongside rapper-turned-actress Eve in her self-titled sitcom, as well as appearing in Tyler Perry's "Madea's Big Happy Family" film in 2011.

Her other movie credits included "How to Be a Player", "Set It Off", and the 1997 TV hit "Cinderella", sharing the screen with Brandy as the titular Disney princess and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, while Desselle-Reid portrayed Minerva, one of the evil step-sisters.

