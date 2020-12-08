Helen Mirren Urges Fans to Feed Homeless at Christmas

WENN Celebrity

The 'Woman in Gold' actress pleads with her fans to help provide meals for those in need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this coming festive holiday.

AceShowbiz - Dame Helen Mirren has made a video appeal to help the homeless amid the Covid-19 pandemic at Christmas.

"The Queen" actress is backing the Christmas Meal Appeal, which has been launched by Just Eat in partnership with U.K. charities SocialBite and FoodCycle to help provide meals for those in need over the festive season.

The initiative will see those who order from Just Eat given the chance to donate £3, ($3.99), £5 ($6.65) or £10 ($13.31) to SocialBite, with the food delivery service matching the sums pound-for-pound.

Helen said in her video, "As we reach the end of 2020 many of us are looking forward to spending Christmas with at least some of our friends and family." "But, for more than 320,000 people, homeless people, Christmas is another day of hunger and loneliness."

"But you can help! The charity SocialBite have teamed up with Just Eat for an amazing Christmas meal appeal. When you order a takeaway on Just Eat, you can donate £3, £5 or £10 to SocialBite to help provide Christmas meals and support to the homeless and vulnerable and Just Eat will support your donation pound for pound."

"This is a chance to offer some festive help to those who have less than ourselves, so if you can, please make a donation to buy someone a Christmas meal so we can all have a Merry Christmas."

Rob Brydon and British Olympian Sir Chris Hoy have also posted videos backing the campaign, which follows reports detailing the increased issue of homelessness in the U.K. and the increased pressure and reliance on charities, due to the economic and social fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.