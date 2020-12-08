Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Instagram Celebrity

The Chicago-born artist was reportedly screaming hysterically when police found her in a hotel room in Atlanta with the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

AceShowbiz - Singer Ann Marie has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Atlanta. The R&B artist is apparently suspected of shooting a man, who is believed to be romantically involved with her, on Tuesday, December 1 at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road.

According to a police report, an officer responding to a call about shots fired at the hotel found 24-year-old Jonathan Wright suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was "conscious and breathing," and was quickly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated. His current condition is unknown.

The police reported there was a woman, who was later identified as 25-year-old singer and songwriter Ann Marie, with the victim at the hotel room. When the police arrived, she was screaming hysterically and she had to be removed from the hotel room where the shooting happened.

Ann Marie told the officer that "a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim." She allegedly continued asking officers if the victim was okay or dead. She told the police that she and Jonathan grew up together and they were from Chicago visiting Atlanta, but could not provide Jonathan's or her own ID.

Police said they located two shell casings at the scene. "A projectile was also found by the bathroom door on the carpet and one in the bathroom tub," the report indicated. "There was one bullet hole in the door jam, and also one in the cabinet top right corner in the bathroom."

Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, was booked at the Fulton County Jail for possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. While it's not her first time to have had a brush with the law, this is the first time she's accused of a serious crime. She was previously arrested for other charges that include simple battery, driving without a valid license, speeding and failure to have a license in 2018.

Ann Marie is signed to Interscope Records and known for her single "Secret". The song has been viewed more than 80 million times on YouTube and peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019.

Following report of Ann Marie's arrest, some people likened the situation to Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting drama, with one calling out the hypocrisy of fans' reactions to it. "So when Tory shot Meg in the foot y'all was like cancel him, well allegedly Ann Marie shot her boyfriend in the head and y'all is over here reasoning with insanity (rolling on the floor laughing emoji) TF," the said Twitter user wrote. "Nobody deserves to get shot & these females trying to justify why Ann Marie did what she did is PATHETIC."