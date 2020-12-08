 
 

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Recreate 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss at MTV Movie and TV Awards

The two former co-stars have reunited as they give their infamous onscreen kiss from the 1999 movie a twist after accepting Golden Popcorn for the Legendary Lip Lock at the MTV Awards.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair gave their infamous "Cruel Intentions" kiss a 2020 twist as they picked up the Legendary Lip Lock prize at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday night (06Dec20).

The pair previously won the MTV Movie & TV Award for best kiss for their smooch in the 1999 film, and reflected on why their locking of lips has stood the test of time in an interview as they accepted the new gong.

"I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people so long is not just for the initial shock value," Selma said. "But because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are."

"It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture," Sarah said, before adding, "Well, also it was super-hot."

The actresses then teased fans that they would "recreate" the kiss for them then and there, but were stopped from locking lips by a sheet of plexiglass in the middle - referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Stay safe, MTV. And, 2020: end soon," Sarah concluded.

Other winners on Sunday night included Jamie Lee Curtis, who was named Scream Queen, and Gal Gadot, who took home the She-Ro prize for her portrayal of Wonder Woman.

Late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was honoured with the Hero for the Ages award, while Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler teased an upcoming fourth project together as they took home the Dynamic Duo prize for "The Wedding Singer", "50 First Dates", and "Blended".

The full list of winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards' Greatest of All Time is as follows:

