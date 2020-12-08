 
 

Lily Allen's Little Daughter Forced to Quarantine After Being exposed to Covid-19 at School

The 'Smile' singer reveals that she and her family have to self-isolate for two weeks after a friend of her young daughter's at school has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lily Allen has been forced to self-isolate after one of her daughters was exposed to coronavirus through a classmate.

The "Smile" hitmaker - who has Ethel, nine, and Marnie, seven, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper - sarcastically wrote in an Instagram post, it was "lucky" she's already done the majority of her Christmas shopping because she must now stay at home for two weeks after she received an email from her children's school telling them to self-isolate.

Lily wrote, "When you get that Sunday night email telling you someone in your kids class has got Covid, so you'll be needing to self isolate your child for two weeks. Lucky I haven't got a f*** ton to do before Christmas!!!! (sic)"

And in a separate post, she added, "So glad, I've been super efficient with Christmas present shopping this year, NOT!!!!! (sic)"

The news comes after Lily previously took to social media to explain she was self-isolating after returning to the U.K. following her trip to Las Vegas, where she tied the knot with "Stranger Things" star David Harbour in early September.

After her wedding - which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator - it was reported Lily was keen to move to the U.S. to be with David, but details of how she would co-parent her daughters with her ex-husband have not been decided.

Lily and Sam's divorce was made official in 2018 and they currently share custody on a week-on, week-off basis, which will prove more difficult if she moves to the U.S.

