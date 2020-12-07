 
 

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi
WENN/Avalon
TV

The new series project for The CW network is based on DC Comics' teenage girl character who sets out on an adventure when a supernatural event rocks her hometown.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Director Ava DuVernay is taking the story of DC Comics superhero Naomi to TV.

The "Selma" filmmaker is already set to take charge of the film adaptation of "The New Gods", as well as a TV drama based on DMZ, and now she's tackling another DC title - this time as a drama series for America's The CW network.

She has teamed up with "Arrow" writer/producer Jill Blankenship to write and executive produce the new project, which is based on the new comic franchise of the same name by David F. Walker and Brian Michael Bendis. DuVernay will be producing through her Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will produce for Array Filmworks.

"Naomi", which debuted last year (19), follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

  See also...

Celebrating the news on Twitter, the "A Wrinkle in Time" director wrote, "Thanks @DCComics for believing in the vision. Barda (lead character in New Gods). Zee Hernandez (in DMZ). Now, Naomi. The third DC project for @ARRAYNow (DuVernay's creative company)."

Ava DuVernay's Twitter Post

Ava DuVernay thanked DC Comics for believing in the TV adaptation of Naomi.

"Working hard to bring these ladies to the screen. Thanks to @BrianMBendis @DavidWalker1201 + my writing partner Jill Blankenship for joining me on NAOMI. Love her."

The cast of "Naomi" is yet to be announced. The project marks the latest DC adaptation at the youth-skewing network this development season.

You can share this post!

Yungblud Credits His Fanbase for Redefining Emotion and Feeling He Has Ever Felt

Floyd Mayweather to Fight Against Logan Paul in 2021
Most Read
'Last Man Standing' Teases 'Home Improvement' Crossover in Trailer for Final Season
TV

'Last Man Standing' Teases 'Home Improvement' Crossover in Trailer for Final Season

Mark Hamill, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and More Join 'Veep' Table Read

Mark Hamill, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and More Join 'Veep' Table Read

Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh Join 'Hawkeye' TV Series

Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh Join 'Hawkeye' TV Series

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Exit 'Vanderpump Rules' to Focus on Family and 'New Endeavours'

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Exit 'Vanderpump Rules' to Focus on Family and 'New Endeavours'

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels Set to Meet for the First Time in Season 5 Reunion

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels Set to Meet for the First Time in Season 5 Reunion

Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at Getting Fired From 'SNL' for Violating COVID-19 Rules

Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at Getting Fired From 'SNL' for Violating COVID-19 Rules

Jason Bateman Takes a Jab at Past Chimpanzee Attack During 'Saturday Night Live' Return

Jason Bateman Takes a Jab at Past Chimpanzee Attack During 'Saturday Night Live' Return

'The Voice' Contestant Denies Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Dismissal From Show

'The Voice' Contestant Denies Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Dismissal From Show

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi