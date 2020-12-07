Yungblud Credits His Fanbase for Redefining Emotion and Feeling He Has Ever Felt

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The '11 Minutes' singer additionally claims that he is 'a lot more reasonable than he used to be' and does not feel the need to hide behind an insecure anger like with his debut album.

AceShowbiz - YUNGBLUD's fans have helped to redefine "every emotion and feeling" he's ever experienced.

The "11 Minutes" star, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, feels a very strong connection to his devotees and he's admitted their influence has helped to change his outlook.

"My fanbase have redefined every emotion and feeling I've ever felt," he told NME.com. "To belong somewhere is to figure out that you have lungs and know how to breathe. I've met every kind of kid from every continent and every shape, size, colour, sexuality, point of view and they've impacted me so heavily - I belong to a community that allows people to be who they are."

The singer released his debut album, "21st Century Liability", back in 2018, but he feels he's evolved over the last couple of years.

"I don't have to hide behind an insecure anger like there was on my first album, 21st Century Liability," YUNGBLUD explained. "I'm a lot more reasonable than I used to be instead of barking straight back, which is what I used to do because I'd been hit by pain and aggression and backlash my whole life."

Prior to this, the singer detailed his "heartbreak" over his split from his ex-girlfriend Halsey through the song "Love Song". On the bridge, Yungblud croons, "They will try to pay for me to erase all the memories / But I can't / But you shine so bright in a spotless mind / Someone gets left behind."