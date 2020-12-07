 
 

Chadwick Boseman Feted With Hero Award at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards

WENN/Sheri Determan
Movie

The late 'Black Panther' star was posthumously recognized with the Hero for the Ages award by his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle at the prizegiving.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chadwick Boseman was honoured with the Hero for the Ages award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time event on Sunday night (December 6).

The late "Black Panther" star was posthumously recognised by his Marvel co-stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.

Boseman, who lost his battle with cancer in August (20), was honoured alongside Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Gal Gadot, among others as part of the tribute to movies special, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

In addition to Hero for the Ages, other honours handed out during the ceremony included Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

Sia Furler and Steve Aoki performed at the inaugural event.

The Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time celebrated the biggest and best moments from movies and television from the 1980s to now.

Prior to this, Chadwick is honoured with tributes at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The late actor and his "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" co-star Viola Davis are set to history at the prizegiving, becoming the first castmates to be feted at the Gotham Awards for the same movie. Other honourees in recent years have included Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell, Rachel Weisz, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman.

The 30th annual Gotham Awards ceremony will take place virtually at New York's Cipriani Wall Street on 11 January.

