 
 

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Breaking the news on social media is journalist Courtney Brown, who claims that her grandmother and Wendy's mom Shirley Williams were best friends for 83 years.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Condolences go out to Wendy Williams as it's reported that she has lost a loved one. The talk show host's mother Shirley Williams has passed away over the weekend, according to multiple unconfirmed social media posts.

Breaking the news was a journalist named Courtney Brown, who said her grandmother and Shirley were best friends for 83 years. She wrote on Instagram, "One of my granny's best friends for 83 years passed away…Mrs. Shirley Williams."

She sang praise for the late Shirley, "Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny's 100th birthday. Mr and Mrs Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals."

"May she rest peacefully and prayers to @wendyshow and the entire family," Courtney added in the now-deleted post. "Fun Fact: She did not like to be called 'Wendy's mom' that's what she was just telling them not to say in the video."

Another posted on Facebook, "I don't know how to say this.. Heaven gained another angel. Unfortunately, Mrs. Shirley has passed away. She will definitely be missed and was one of a kind lady. Please pray for Wendy and her family during a difficult time. Please respect family privacy."

Wendy herself has not said anything about the reports, while other details about Shirley's reported passing are currently not available. She was close to her mother and has been vocal about their bond.

Shirley was a learning disabilities resource specialist at the Bradley School in Asbury Park, New Jersey during her career as a teacher. She was a civic leader and served in community organizations like the Monmouth County Council of Girl Scouts and the Central Jersey Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. She was also a member of the historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She left behind her three children, Wendy and her siblings Wanda and Thomas, as well as husband Thomas Williams Jr.

