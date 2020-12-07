Taylor Swift Soaks In Friendly Twitter Exchange With Dionne Warwick

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity

Upon learning that the 'That's What Friends Are For' hitmaker has sent her a warm greeting online, the 'Cardigan' singer writes back by thanking the legend for spreading joy.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has welcomed Dionne Warwick's online love with open arms. Upon learning that the "That's What Friends Are For" hitmaker has sent her a warm greeting on Twitter, the "Cardigan" singer soaked in their friendly exchange with a thankful note.

Dionne first opened communication with Taylor on Thursday, December 3 by tweeting, "Okay, what about Taylor Swift? I want to tell her I hope that she's having a good day and keeping her head high." She then tagged the younger singer in the following tweet, "Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you're in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!"

Finally noticing the well wishes from the iconic singer, the "Shake It Off" songstress sent her own reply on Sunday, December 6. "I just saw that you tweeted me!! I'm a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well," she gushed. "I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy."

Hours after the 30-year-old pop star sent out her response, the older sister of Dee Dee Warwick wrote back, "Happy holidays, baby." She further suggested, "Continue uplifting others with your wonderful spirit."

Dionne herself has garnered attention on Twitter after she playfully roasted fellow musician Chance the Rapper on Saturday, December 5. "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this," she asked.

Chance could not help but get excited to be noticed by the "Don't Make Me Over" singer. "Sorry I'm still freaking out that u know who I am," he replied. "This is amazing!" In another tweet, he penned, "I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you."

Not stopping there, Dionne also took a jab at The Weeknd. "The Weeknd is next. Why? It's not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd," she quipped, before demanding, "If you have 'The' in your name i'm coming for you. I need answers today." The "Blinding Lights" crooner then reacted, "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day."