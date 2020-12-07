 
 

Dionne Warwick Freaks Chance the Rapper Out With Twitter Exchange

Aside from quizzing the 'No Problem' rapper about his stage name, the 'Walk on By' hitmaker has also delighted The Weeknd by roasting him about the misspelling of his stage moniker.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dionne Warwick made Chance The Rapper's weekend by quizzing him about his stage name on Twitter.

The veteran singer shared her thoughts about today's biggest names with fans on Saturday (December 05), and confessed she was perplexed by Chance's moniker.

"Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this," Warwick tweeted, prompting a quick response from the hitmaker.

"Sorry I'm still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!" he replied. "I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you."

But Warwick demanded an answer, adding, "I am now Dionne the Singer. Of course I know you. You're THE rapper. Let's rap together. I'll message you."

She then tweeted that Chance's "Holy" collaboration with "Justin the Bieber" is "one of my favorite songs right now".

Dionne then turned her attention to The Weeknd, writing, "It's not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd... If you have 'The' in your name i'm coming for you. I need answers today."

The "Blinding Lights" singer was just as thrilled as Chance, responding, "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day."

Dionne also reached out to Taylor Swift via social media on Thursday (December 03), writing, "Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you're in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high."

Swift saw the tweet over the weekend and responded, "I just saw that you tweeted me!! I'm a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy."

