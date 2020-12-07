Rita Ora Spills On Reason Why She Froze Her Eggs at 24

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Aside from talking about steps she took to preserve her dream of having a family, the 'Anywhere' hitmaker admits she is still not quite sure if she has found true love with filmmaker Romain Gavras.

Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24.

The "Anywhere" hitmaker is certain she wants to be a mum in the future, and reveals she took steps to preserve her dream six years ago.

Rita, who is currently romancing 39-year-old French filmmaker Romain Gavras, says, "I don't want to feel the pressure of, 'Oh gosh, we're running out of time'. It's not fair that we have to feel that... And men sort of go around town, like, not thinking about it."

The singer admits she's still not quite sure if she has found true love with Romain, adding, "I don't really know how it feels. How does anyone know anything?".

"Let me correct that. I don't want it to be like, 'Rita doesn't know if she's ever been in love'. I've had amazing moments with amazing people. But in anything you just want to be happy. I guess if love is happiness, then, yeah (I'm in love)."

The "Girls" singer has previously enjoyed romance with the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian, but tells the The Sunday Times' Style magazine she isn't a "genius in love", and simply dates fellow celebrities because they're "easier to meet".

That aside, Rita previously received backlash for throwing illegal birthday party during the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown. Radio Exe DJ Ben Clark later announced that the singer was banned from the radio, saying, "I can't speak for any other Radio Exe presenter, but as of now, for the foreseeable future, I'm not playing any of her songs." Meanwhile, the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer reportedly paid a hefty fine following the Metropolitan Police investigation into the event that took place at the Casa Cruz restaurant in London.