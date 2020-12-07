 
 

Sienna Miller Has No Recollection of Six Weeks of Her Life After Jude Law Cheating Scandal

The 'Live by Night' actress says she blocked out six weeks of her life after her relationship with then-fiance came apart following his cheating scandal with his nanny.

AceShowbiz - Sienna Miller lost six weeks of her life after her then-fiance Jude Law's affair with his nanny became public, and cannot remember the fall-out.

The actor cheated on Sienna back in 2005 and the scandal hit the tabloids while she was starring in "As You Like It" on the stage in London's West End.

"That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I'll ever have to experience," the actress said in a new interview with The Daily Beast, "because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed - let alone stand in front of 800 people every night - it's just the last thing you want to do."

"It was really hard... It was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behaviour. They knew where I would be every night."

But she has very little memory of anything else, adding, "There's a whole six weeks of that experience that I don't remember. I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don't remember. I was in so much shock over it all."

"I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything."

When the initial shock wore off, Miller launched into a one-woman war against the paparazzi.

"It was incredibly aggressive," she recalled. "The way I managed it was to get really litigious, start suing. I secretly recorded paparazzi on a lighter that was a camera, and got a privacy act taken to a high court to get the law changed in England, which essentially means that if I'm anywhere or coming out of anywhere where I can expect privacy they're not allowed to take my photo."

"It was a long battle, and I think I was really paranoid. There was so much noise that it was hard to think straight and focus on my work, which I always took very seriously... I look back on it and wonder how I did get through it - but I did."

