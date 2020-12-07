 
 

Kristen Stewart Got Sick With Covid-19 on Set of Her New Movie 'Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart Got Sick With Covid-19 on Set of Her New Movie 'Happiest Season'
WENN
Celebrity

According to co-star Aubrey Plaza, the former' Twilight' actress battled the deadly coronavirus early this year while they were on set filming the new Christmas rom-com.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Aubrey Plaza has revealed Kristen Stewart tested positive for COVID-19 while filming new movie "Happiest Season".

The two stars filmed the project back in February (20) and Aubrey let it slip that her castmate fell ill as the shoot wrapped.

"COVID-19 was on our set," she said during an appearance on "The Late Show" on Friday (04Dec20). "Kristen got sick. Well, we didn't know. A lot of people got sick. It was the last week of February. It was that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were kind of laughing about it. No one understood how serious it was. I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn't, thank God."

She also told "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert she was disappointed that her character in the film didn't end up with Stewart's.

  See also...

"I wanted it very badly," she added, "but I didn't write the thing and I didn't direct the thing. I showed up, did my job, and got out of there. There are some things you just don't have control over."

"I'm not giving up hope for (character) Riley. I think she's got a bright future ahead."

Responding to comments from film fans, who also wanted to see Riley end the movie with Stewart's character Abby, writer/director Clea DuVall recently told Elle, "Aubrey Plaza is amazing. She's such a babe. I don't blame anyone for wanting to see more of her, but I think the debate is less about the film and more about your philosophy on forgiveness and growth."

"You don't go through a hard couple of days after a long period of time, meet a stranger, and cut and run. Even if that person is Aubrey Plaza."

You can share this post!

Sienna Miller Has No Recollection of Six Weeks of Her Life After Jude Law Cheating Scandal

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Caught Kanye West Watching Porn During Their Date
Related Posts
Kristen Stewart Admits to Struggling to Represent LGBTQ in the Past

Kristen Stewart Admits to Struggling to Represent LGBTQ in the Past

Kristen Stewart Points Out Loophole in Notion That Only Gay Actors Should Play Gay Characters

Kristen Stewart Points Out Loophole in Notion That Only Gay Actors Should Play Gay Characters

Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Shares Their Intimate Pic to Urge Fans to Vote

Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Shares Their Intimate Pic to Urge Fans to Vote

Kristen Stewart Dubs Public Attention Over Her Relationships 'Thievery'

Kristen Stewart Dubs Public Attention Over Her Relationships 'Thievery'

Most Read
'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83
Celebrity

'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Young M.A. Flips Middle Finger After Being Arrested and Charged for Reckless Driving

Young M.A. Flips Middle Finger After Being Arrested and Charged for Reckless Driving

Letitia Wright Claps Back After 'Canceled' for Spreading COVID Anti-Vaccine Video

Letitia Wright Claps Back After 'Canceled' for Spreading COVID Anti-Vaccine Video