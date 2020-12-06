Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Celebrity

Behind their seemingly idyllic lives, these celebrity parents have had their own embarrassing moments while raising their kids and they're not afraid to share them with the public.

AceShowbiz - Being a mom is not an easy job. While many would agree to this, celebrities' picture-perfect social media posts could sometimes mislead other parents into thinking that these public figures made raising kids look so much easier.

That, however, is far from the truth. Thanks to social media as well, some famous parents often get candid about their less-than-perfect lives and share their own struggles to raise children. In honor of every mom out there, here's a compilation of famous moms' hilarious stories of parenting struggles to make you feel it's okay not to be a perfect mother.

1. Snooki Instagram Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may have left her partying days behind, but that doesn't mean she can't enjoy some wine after a long and exhausting day. That, however, comes with a consequence that makes her job as a mom much harder on the next day. The "Jersey Shore" star shared two photos of her lying next to her fully awake son Angelo which she was barely able to open her eyes after having a little too much to drink. "When your hungover but still have to be a mom post," she admitted in the caption. "S**t. #ImAGoodPerson poor Angelo. I look dead." Being a mom herself, her co-star Jennifer "Jwoww" Farley could relate to this as she commented on Snooki's post, "I feel this."

2. Kelly Ripa Instagram Being a mom is a full-time job that requires one's attention 24/7. While a getaway would be an answer to this kind of pent-up exhaustion, vacationing with kids doesn't do much in helping parents relieve their stress. Ask Kelly Ripa if you don't believe. Back in 2018, the talk show host posted a throwback picture from the time she was on the beach with her three little children. Not looking thrilled at all in the photo, she summed up her feelings at the time in the caption as writing, "A #tbt 2003 reminder: 'a vacation with your kids is a trip, not a vacation.' "

3. Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Instagram Sometimes even parents can't understand what their children want and they just need to simply let them have it. That's what happened to Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy when they traveled on a plane to Hawaii with their son Shai in June 2018. Perhaps finding the plane seat was too uncomfortable to his liking, the then-one-year-old opted to take the floor instead. So Maks ditched his own seat to sit on the floor with his son while Peta commemorated it with a selfie which she uploaded on her Instagram page. "Poosh wanted the floor, so Papa gave him the floor #hawaii #familyvacay," so she described the moment.

4. Busy Philipps Instagram Watching their children happy always makes parents happy, until they're left to deal with the mess that their kids created during their innocent fun time. Busy Philipps got a perfect example of this after her daughter Cricket Pearl apparently explored the seemingly endless potential of slime with all of her body. The "Cougar Town" alum looked distraught when she had to remove the gooey and sticky stuff from the little girl's hair, a stark contrast to Riley's calm face in an April 2018 picture. "ITS ALL FUN AND GAMES UNTIL SOMEONE GETS SLIME IN THEIR HAIR," she warned other moms.

5. Jana Kramer Instagram Parents now may need to consider teaching their kids table manner as early as possible to avoid what happened to Jana Kramer and her daughter coming to your own household. In January 2018, the actress posted a video of her daughter Jolie Rae drinking from a dog's bowl. "Jolie, what are you doing? Are you doing what the doggies do?" Jana asked her daughter in the clip. "Yes," the girl cheerfully replied. Jana told her daughter, "You're not a doggy," only to find her advice falling on deaf ears. Not embarrassed of it, she called it "such a proud mommy moment" and declared her love for her daughter who "constantly makes me smile."

6. Ali Fedotowsky Instagram When your kid is constipated and is finally able to poop, it's a great relief for every parent. Ali Fedotowsky's son Riley, however, chose the wrong time and wrong place to empty his bowel after having been constipated for three days. "The Bachelorette" alum admitted she was left "mortified" after the toddler accidentally defecated in the pool at a Hawaiian resort during a family vacation in February 2020. "You all guessed that Riley pooped in the pool. That's the truth," she confirmed in an Instagram Story clip. "He pooped in the pool. They had to shut the pool down for like an hour-and-a-half." She added, "It was super embarrassing, so that's Riley's poop story." Ali Fedotowsky revealed her son Riley pooped in the hotel pool.

7. Jennifer Garner WENN Jennifer Garner is another celeb mom who is not afraid to make fun of the harsh reality of being a parent. With three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, the "Alias" alum confided that she always got her hands full with her kids' belongings every time she got out of the car. "Every single time I get out of the car. How? Why? #notstaged #notaproblem #ivegotit #iknowyoufeelme," she wrote along with a picture of her carrying books, papers, a bottle and drink in her hands while using her teeth to hold a hat.

8. Kim Kardashian Instagram Behind Kim Kardashian's perfect family photos, there is parent's struggle to keep her children in order. The reality TV star recently unveiled a rare look at this behind-the-scene moment to poke fun at chaotic 2020. In late November, the mother of four shared a black-and-white snap of her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick on the verge of a tantrum while taking picture together with her, with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope looking agitating and North, also seven, visibly upset and screaming. "2020 as a photo," she hilariously captioned it.

9. Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Victoria Adams) may look composed most of the time she's seen in public, but she has also had her reckless moment. The former Spice Girls member revealed that she once accidentally left her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham at home in her rush to get her children to school. "So I got up early with Harper, sorted Harper out, got all the kids their breakfast, got them ready for school, put Harper in the car seat," she shared in 2012. After taking off, "And then I realize, I'd left Brooklyn in the kitchen," she recounted. She concluded her embarrassing moment, "Harper was in the car, I was in the car, and we were on the way to school. But we did not have the child who needed to go to school."

10. Elizabeth Banks Instagram Elizabeth Banks perhaps would've won if there's a competition for the most embarrassing mom moment. The Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games" film series shared that one time, one of her twins had an explosive bowel movement while dining out in a restaurant. "My baby had massive diarrhea in a restaurant once, and I carried him like this through the restaurant with diarrhea dripping out of his diaper, while people around me were trying to eat," she detailed, admitting, "It was horrible." She went on sharing, "And they didn't have a changing table, and I had to change him on the floor."