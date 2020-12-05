Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods is brought up in the topic as someone noted that Larsa was among those who judged her when the scandal between her and Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson broke.

AceShowbiz - The drama surrounding Larsa Pippen's controversial romantic relationship with married basketball player Malik Beasley continues to heat up. Amid social media backlash, the former best friend of Kim Kardashian has taken to her Instagram account with a new message, which is seemingly for the haters.

"Don't judge me until you know me," the ex-wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday, December 4. "Don't underistimate me until you challenge me. And don't talk about me until you've talked to me."

The post only made her get even more backlash as one commented, "The ultimate homewrecker statement." Making fun of her post, someone joked, "Don't get caught holding a married man's hand." Similarly, another user wrote, "And don't sleep with married men."

Some people, meanwhile, likened Larsa to rapper Future, who is known to be dating around. "Female version of future," one person said. Another user wrote, "Future sent her this."

Jordyn Woods was also brought in the topic as someone noted that Larsa was among those who judged the social media personality when the scandal between her and Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson broke. "This the woman who bashed Jordyn and now she’s with a married man," a person stated. "But you were the one busy judging Jordyn I think you need to take your own advice miss mams," another fan echoed the sentiment.

This arrives after Larsa's own son Scottie Pippen Jr. appeared to shade his mom by liking tweets that expressed support for him and blast his mother for her selfish action that might hurt her son. "To choose clout chasing over your own child, smh, I'm so sorry sweetheart," one person tweeted to Scottie Jr. He also alluded in a tweet on November 1 that he tried to steer away from the drama. "Focused on myself and my goals. I'm not responsible for nobody's actions. All good over here," so he wrote on the blue bird app.

Larsa and Malik, who is still married to Instagram model Montana Yao, made headlines after they were spotted on a date in Miami on November 23. In the photos, which only surfaced on December 1, the alleged lovebirds were seen holding hands while strolling through what looks like a mall. It was reported that Montana filed for divorce from the 24-year-old athlete after the snaps hit online.