 
 

'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast

'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast
WENN/Joseph Marzullo
TV

After the unraveling of more than 20 new cast members for the series, executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay say, 'We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.'

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and British TV favourite Lenny Henry have joined the cast of Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings" TV series.

More than 20 new cast members for the latest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels were announced on Thursday, December 3, also including Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Simon Merrells, Alex Tarrant, and Sara Zwangobani.

They are all off to New Zealand, where the "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" film trilogies were shot, to complete production, which was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  See also...

"The world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart," the series' executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement. "These extraordinarily talented performers, hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists to bring that world to life anew. The international cast of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series is more than just an ensemble. It is a family. We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth."

The 20 new stars will join Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, and Morfydd Clark, among others, who were announced at the beginning of the year.

"The Lord of the Rings" series is penned by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. J.A. Bayona, whose credits include "Jurassic World 2" and "The Orphanage", is set to direct multiple episodes of the upcoming series. Additionally, "Game of Thrones" alum Bryan Cogman has been tapped as a consulting producer on the project.

You can share this post!

Cynthia Erivo to Bring Story of Forgotten African Princess to Life in New Biopic

George Clooney Admits Decision to Teach Twins Italian Was 'A Really Dumb Thing'
Related Posts
'Lord of the Rings' Series to Add 'Game of Thrones' Actor as Will Poulter Replacement

'Lord of the Rings' Series to Add 'Game of Thrones' Actor as Will Poulter Replacement

Will Poulter Forced to Leave 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Will Poulter Forced to Leave 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Report: Will Poulter Joins Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings'

Report: Will Poulter Joins Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings'

Orlando Bloom Rules Out Return as Legolas on Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series

Orlando Bloom Rules Out Return as Legolas on Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series

Most Read
Helena Bonham Carter Reminds Fans 'The Crown' Is 'Dramatized' Amid Backlash Against Prince Charles
TV

Helena Bonham Carter Reminds Fans 'The Crown' Is 'Dramatized' Amid Backlash Against Prince Charles

'Umbrella Academy' to Keep Elliot Page's Character as Woman Following Actor's Transgender Coming Out

'Umbrella Academy' to Keep Elliot Page's Character as Woman Following Actor's Transgender Coming Out

Thierry Henry Works With 'Entourage' Creator to Develop Soccer Series

Thierry Henry Works With 'Entourage' Creator to Develop Soccer Series

Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation

Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation

'Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Attempts to End Drama Between Bennett and Noah

'Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Attempts to End Drama Between Bennett and Noah

'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Is Revealed After Wild Instant Save

'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Is Revealed After Wild Instant Save

Is Tayshia Adams Spoiling Ending of Her 'Bachelorette' Season?

Is Tayshia Adams Spoiling Ending of Her 'Bachelorette' Season?

John Mulaney Finds Himself Investigated by Secret Service Over 'SNL' Monologue

John Mulaney Finds Himself Investigated by Secret Service Over 'SNL' Monologue

'The Masked Singer' Semi-Finals Recap: Super Six Perform Prior to Triple Unmasking

'The Masked Singer' Semi-Finals Recap: Super Six Perform Prior to Triple Unmasking

'House of the Dragon' Shares First Look at New Dragon

'House of the Dragon' Shares First Look at New Dragon

Carrie Underwood Keeps Son From Performing on Stage for Christmas TV Special Out of Pressure Fears

Carrie Underwood Keeps Son From Performing on Stage for Christmas TV Special Out of Pressure Fears

'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast

'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast