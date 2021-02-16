Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

WENN/Daniel Deme TV

Though admitting that he has issues with the title of the show, the Frodo Baggins depicter in Peter Jackson's film trilogy admits that he is 'super fascinated' by what the company is doing.

AceShowbiz - Elijah Wood has urged Amazon bosses to find another title for their upcoming "Lord of the Rings" series so as not to confuse fans.

The actor, who starred as Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson's epic the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, insists the new project has very little to do with J.R.R. Tolkien's classic fantasy series.

The new series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

"I find it very bizarre that they're calling it 'Lord of the Rings' as a shorthand, because it's not Lord of the Rings!" he tells Empire. "It takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth."

He goes on explaining, "I am super fascinated by what they're doing with the show. They're calling it 'The Lord of the Rings', but I think that's slightly misleading. From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of 'Lord of the Rings' or Middle Earth than any characters represented in 'Lord of the Rings'."

"It sounds more Silmarillion era. Not to get nerdy, but it's the Second Age of Middle Earth," he insists.

But, despite his quarrel with the title, Wood admits he'd love to play a part in the series.

"If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they're doing, then yes," he says. "Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something, I am absolutely there."