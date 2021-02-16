 
 

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre
WENN/Daniel Deme
TV

Though admitting that he has issues with the title of the show, the Frodo Baggins depicter in Peter Jackson's film trilogy admits that he is 'super fascinated' by what the company is doing.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elijah Wood has urged Amazon bosses to find another title for their upcoming "Lord of the Rings" series so as not to confuse fans.

The actor, who starred as Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson's epic the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, insists the new project has very little to do with J.R.R. Tolkien's classic fantasy series.

The new series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

"I find it very bizarre that they're calling it 'Lord of the Rings' as a shorthand, because it's not Lord of the Rings!" he tells Empire. "It takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth."

  See also...

He goes on explaining, "I am super fascinated by what they're doing with the show. They're calling it 'The Lord of the Rings', but I think that's slightly misleading. From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of 'Lord of the Rings' or Middle Earth than any characters represented in 'Lord of the Rings'."

"It sounds more Silmarillion era. Not to get nerdy, but it's the Second Age of Middle Earth," he insists.

But, despite his quarrel with the title, Wood admits he'd love to play a part in the series.

"If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they're doing, then yes," he says. "Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something, I am absolutely there."

You can share this post!

Pharrell Williams Cleared From Perjury Accusation in 'Blurred Lines' Case

Larry King's Wife to Counter His Secret Will With 'Legitimate Will'
Related Posts
'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast

'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast

'Lord of the Rings' Series to Add 'Game of Thrones' Actor as Will Poulter Replacement

'Lord of the Rings' Series to Add 'Game of Thrones' Actor as Will Poulter Replacement

Will Poulter Forced to Leave 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Will Poulter Forced to Leave 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Report: Will Poulter Joins Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings'

Report: Will Poulter Joins Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings'

Most Read
Ludacris Trained in Kitchen by Professional Chef in TV Special
TV

Ludacris Trained in Kitchen by Professional Chef in TV Special

Jason Biggs: My Biggest Regret Is Turning Down 'How I Met Your Mother'

Jason Biggs: My Biggest Regret Is Turning Down 'How I Met Your Mother'

The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show Gets Documentary Treatment

The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show Gets Documentary Treatment

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover Tapped for 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' TV Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover Tapped for 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' TV Series

'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison's Girlfriend Admits He Was 'Wrong' for 'Defending Racism'

'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison's Girlfriend Admits He Was 'Wrong' for 'Defending Racism'

'American Idol': Claudia Conway Tries to Impress Judges, Discusses Relationship With Mom Kellyanne

'American Idol': Claudia Conway Tries to Impress Judges, Discusses Relationship With Mom Kellyanne

Oprah Winfrey Lands First U.S. Primetime Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Oprah Winfrey Lands First U.S. Primetime Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Heading to 'SNL' as First-Time Host

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Heading to 'SNL' as First-Time Host

Kate Winslet Volunteers to Be Intimacy Coordinator on 'Mare of Easttown' Set

Kate Winslet Volunteers to Be Intimacy Coordinator on 'Mare of Easttown' Set

'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre