 
 

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker
Instagram
Music

Teaming up with his friends and Australian songwriters/producers Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis, the former Take That member announces that he's forming a new band.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams is hoping to bounce back from the COVID crisis with a new band.

The former Take That star has revealed he's forming a new group with a couple of friends.

Opening up about his music plans on Instagram Live on Thursday (December 03), the "Angels" singer said, "It's a little project that I've got going on with a couple of friends of mine, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe. We're forming a band everyone. I've got songs coming out that will not be under the name of Robbie Williams."

  See also...

And Williams is also planning to become a real-life Rock DJ and perform at new music venues and art galleries he plans to open around the world.

"What I'm gonna do is rent a space, put my art in there. During the day it'll be a gallery," he explained. "Then at night I shall be DJing and it will be a musical venue, something the old folks will call a rave. I'll be on the espressos. Oh yes I will. Quadruple espresso. Doing it old school."

"I'm very, very excited about this. I want to do it in Berlin. I also want to do it in Tokyo. I wanna do it in several places... It's one of them things; it's a passion project. If something happens then great, if not, I've just had fun."

Back in July, Williams teased a new project with his former bandmate Gary Barlow. Whwn asked about potentially working with Take That again on Mark Wright's "Heart Evening Show", he revealed, "I've been writing some songs with Gary Barlow in the last few weeks too."

You can share this post!

'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast

George Clooney Admits Decision to Teach Twins Italian Was 'A Really Dumb Thing'
Related Posts
Robbie Williams and Wife Put on Hold Wedding Renewal Amid Pandemic

Robbie Williams and Wife Put on Hold Wedding Renewal Amid Pandemic

Robbie Williams Threatened to Be Beheaded by Bandits in Haiti

Robbie Williams Threatened to Be Beheaded by Bandits in Haiti

Robbie Williams Writing Songs With Take That's Gary Barlow

Robbie Williams Writing Songs With Take That's Gary Barlow

Robbie Williams Struggling With Anxiety About Missing Work During Lockdown

Robbie Williams Struggling With Anxiety About Missing Work During Lockdown

Most Read
Rapper Trouble Accused of Pimping After Saying He'll Let Drake Sleep With His Girl for a Feature
Music

Rapper Trouble Accused of Pimping After Saying He'll Let Drake Sleep With His Girl for a Feature

Dr. Dre vs Diddy on 'Verzuz' May Totally Happen

Dr. Dre vs Diddy on 'Verzuz' May Totally Happen

Teyana Taylor Quits Music After 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Teyana Taylor Quits Music After 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Dua Lipa Takes a Jab at People's Perception of 'Manufactured' Pop Female Artist

Dua Lipa Takes a Jab at People's Perception of 'Manufactured' Pop Female Artist

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music's Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music's Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Billie Eilish Calls Off 2021 World Tour After Delays Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Billie Eilish Calls Off 2021 World Tour After Delays Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is ASCAP's Top Holiday Song of 2020

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is ASCAP's Top Holiday Song of 2020

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration

Mariah Carey Teases She's Giving Away Snoop Dogg 'A Very Specific Christmas Idea'

Mariah Carey Teases She's Giving Away Snoop Dogg 'A Very Specific Christmas Idea'

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker

Saweetie Accuses Label of Clout Chasing After 'Prematurely' Releasing Doja Cat Collab

Saweetie Accuses Label of Clout Chasing After 'Prematurely' Releasing Doja Cat Collab