 
 

Elijah Wood Facepalms Over 'The Lord of the Rings' Leaving New Zealand for Season 2

Elijah Wood Facepalms Over 'The Lord of the Rings' Leaving New Zealand for Season 2
WENN/Jeff Grossman
TV

It is said that the Amazon show's steep cost is the reason why the studio has made the decision as sources claim that moving to the U.K. will help it press the budget.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings" TV series is making an alteration for its second season. It has been reported that the mega-budget fantasy series will be moving its production from New Zealand to the United Kingdom, much to fans' surprise.

The move was surprising because fans of Peter Jackson's "LOTR" and "The Hobbit" trilogies may know that the country was famously used as the setting for its Middle Earth. It also marked a big shift considering that Amazon has invested heavily in sets and facilities in New Zealand for the show's debut season.

It was said that the show's steep cost was the reason why Amazon made the decision as sources claimed that moving to the U.K. will help it press the budget. It needs to be noted that Amazon has also heavily invested in studio space in the U.K. for its other shows including "Good Omens", "Anansi Boys", "Citadel" and "The Power and The Rig".

  See also...

Among those who reacted to the major move was "The Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood. The Frodo depicter in the original trilogy took to his Twitter account to give the best reaction to it. Quote-retweeting the news, the actor left a facepalm emoji on the blue bird app.

Fans were also not happy with the decision. "But everyone knows Middle Earth is in New Zealand," one person noted. "Sweet Tooth" creator and executive producer Jim Mickle, meanwhile, chimed in, "Ahem, we're still here #sweettooth."

"The Lord of the Rings" will continue its season one postproduction in New Zealand through June 2022. Meanwhile, the preproduction on season two will begin concurrently in the U.K. after the first of the year.

"We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey," Vernon Sanders, VP and co-head of TV, Amazon Studios, said. "We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and others for their tremendous collaboration that supported the New Zealand film sector and the local economy during the production of season one."

You can share this post!

Bella Hadid 'Embarrassed' About Her Racy Red Carpet Look: It Doesn't Feel Like Me

Lil Wayne Blames Media for DaBaby Cancellation Over Homophobic Remarks

Related Posts
Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast

'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast

'Lord of the Rings' Series to Add 'Game of Thrones' Actor as Will Poulter Replacement

'Lord of the Rings' Series to Add 'Game of Thrones' Actor as Will Poulter Replacement

Most Read
Christina Applegate's Series 'Dead to Me' Halted Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
TV

Christina Applegate's Series 'Dead to Me' Halted Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Netflix's 'Addams Family' Show as Morticia

Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Netflix's 'Addams Family' Show as Morticia

Andy Cohen Addresses Nicki Minaj's Alleged 'RHOP' Hosting Gig

Andy Cohen Addresses Nicki Minaj's Alleged 'RHOP' Hosting Gig

Porsha Williams Bids Farewell to 'Dish Nation' Following 'RHOA' Exit Rumors

Porsha Williams Bids Farewell to 'Dish Nation' Following 'RHOA' Exit Rumors

Greg Grippo Addresses His 'The Bachelorette' Abrupt Exit: I Was 'Very Immature'

Greg Grippo Addresses His 'The Bachelorette' Abrupt Exit: I Was 'Very Immature'

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'

Television Academy Downsizes 2021 Emmy Awards by Limiting Invited Nominees

Television Academy Downsizes 2021 Emmy Awards by Limiting Invited Nominees

Chloe Bennet Exits The CW's 'Powerpuff' Pilot

Chloe Bennet Exits The CW's 'Powerpuff' Pilot

Sophia Bush: 'One Tree Hill' Boss Hung Pictures of Female Cast in Underwear in His Office

Sophia Bush: 'One Tree Hill' Boss Hung Pictures of Female Cast in Underwear in His Office

Greg Wise to Use 'Strictly Come Dancing' Stint as Tribute to Late Sister

Greg Wise to Use 'Strictly Come Dancing' Stint as Tribute to Late Sister

Big Sean Gives MTV's 'Cribs' A Look Inside Slash's Underground Club He Kept in His Home

Big Sean Gives MTV's 'Cribs' A Look Inside Slash's Underground Club He Kept in His Home

Mayim Bialik Announced as Host of 'Jeopardy!' Spin-Offs

Mayim Bialik Announced as Host of 'Jeopardy!' Spin-Offs