 
 

Rapper Trouble Accused of Pimping After Saying He'll Let Drake Sleep With His Girl for a Feature

The 'Bussin' ' spitter defends himself after he appears to receive backlash for offering his lady in exchange for a collaboration with the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Trouble a.k.a. Trouble DTE has shared his controversial thought on a music bargain. Seemingly desperate for a new hit song at all cost, the Atlanta native shocked many after saying that he would let his girl sleep with Drake in exchange for a collaboration.

The rapper, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, made public his willingness to trade his lady's loyalty for a Drizzy feature when weighing in on Lil Duval's poll which asked, "Would you let drake f**k your wife for a feature?"

While 69% of the voters answered, "No can do," and only 31% said that "He can run thru her," Trouble agreed with the minority. "Why not ?" he commented on the poll's results. He claimed, "They gon f**k em for free anyway if he slide in her DM .. Yall soft a** n***az dont reply to me eitha. You'll neva undastand ah street n***a mental."

  See also...

Trouble seemed to have received backlash over his comment because he later posted a video on his Instagram Stories to defend himself. While doubling down on his previous remark, the 33-year-old said that people got his word twisted because he would only allow Drake to do it with his girlfriend, but not his wife. "I don't even get no wife," he said while driving in the clip.

Needless to say, many who don't agree with Trouble continued to attack him. "He'd sleep with Drake for a feature," one mocked the "Bussin' " emcee. Some others accused him of pimping, with one saying, "pimpin disguises I kno it when I see it." A third one similarly remarked, "Sound like you pimpin her but okay."

A fourth one warned Trouble's girlfriend, "Damn he don't respect or at least trust her. RUN SIS." Another baffled person reacted to the video, "We don't want to understand street men mentality." Someone else couldn't understand the adoration for Drake, "Why y'all act like drake is God he's good but come on......."

