 
 

Sony Fuels Speculation of 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Sony Pictures/Columbia Pictures
Movie

A video posted by Sony Channel Latin America teases the appearance of 'the three Peter Parker saving the world together' in the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' sequel starring Tom Holland.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - The chance for a Spider-Man crossover with three Peter Parkers in upcoming "Spider-Man 3" looks brighter than ever now. After months of unconfirmed rumors, Sony itself has seemingly hinted at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's return as the web-slinger in the Tom Holland-starring movie.

A video posted on Sony Channel Latin America's official YouTube channel has fueled this speculation as it asks fans, "Who is your favorite Spider-Man?" The good news is, according to the video, "You don't have to choose - in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen."

The video, labeled "news," goes on to say that "in 'Spider-Man 3' you will quite possibly see everyone - yes - the three Peter Parker saving the world together." It teases that it will share more info on the forthcoming Marvel film "very soon" via Sony Latin America's news section.

The rumors about Maguire and Garfield's possible appearance in "Spider-Man 3" first spread in October. According to FandomWire, "Sony and Marvel are still finalizing a version of the script that features all three Spider-Men tackling many of their villains from the past, as well as new ones."

As for the "villains from the past" that were mentioned in the supposed spoiler, they reportedly include Jamie Foxx's Electro as well as Venom (Tom Hardy), Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Green Goblin. We Got This Covered additionally reported that Kraven the Hunter and Scorpion would be added to the mix.

Responding to this speculation, a representative for the studio told ET Canada later in the same month, "Those rumored castings are not confirmed." The statement, however, didn't sound like a straight denial.

Foxx, who previously appeared to accidentally confirm his return as Electro before retracting it, has also addressed the rumors of his "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" character's appearance in "Spider-Man 3". "I don't know," he told ComicBook.com, before coyly adding, "Anything is possible."

