 
 

Carole Baskin Blames Tiger Attack Victim for Going Against Her Big Cat Sanctuary's Protocols

Carole Baskin Blames Tiger Attack Victim for Going Against Her Big Cat Sanctuary's Protocols
Celebrity

Volunteer Candy Couser has been transported to a local Tampa hospital after a tiger bit into her hand when she reached into an enclosure to open the door for feeding time.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" star Carole Baskin's big cat sanctuary in Florida was the scene of a bloody mess on Thursday, December 3 when one of the reality TV star's tigers attacked a volunteer.

Kimba bit into Candy Couser's hand as she reached into an enclosure to open the door for feeding time, and would not let go until her fellow volunteers arrived on the scene.

Sources tell TMZ Candy's arm was almost torn off at the shoulder.

Employees applied a tourniquet and pressure to the wounds until paramedics arrived and continued treatment stabilising the tiger attack victim and transporting her to a local Tampa hospital. She is expected to survive.

  See also...

Kimba will be kept in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution, but Baskin insists the animal was "just acting normal" at feeding time.

She claims Kimba was in an enclosure behind two guillotine-style tunnel doors and when Couser discovered the second access point clipped shut, she should not have reached in to open it.

"This morning, during feeding, Candy Couser, who has been a volunteer at Big Cat Rescue for five years, and a Green Level Keeper (lions, tigers, etc.) for almost three years was feeding Kimba Tiger," read a statement released by the sanctuary. "She saw that he was locked in a section that was away from where he was usually fed and radioed the coordinator to find out why."

"Kimba had been locked away from that section for several days as cameras were being installed there," it continued. "She opened a guillotine tunnel door at one end of the tunnel, and when she went to raise the second door she saw it was clipped shut. This is our universal signal NOT to open a gate without the co-ordinator coming to assist, but Candy said she just wasn't thinking when she reached in to unclip it. It is against our protocols for anyone to stick any part of their body into a cage with a cat in it."

You can share this post!

Mindy Kaling 'Thrilled' to Have Vogue Cover as Memento of Post-Partum Figure

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In
Related Posts
Carole Baskin: Pardoning Joe Exotic Would Not Benefit Donald Trump

Carole Baskin: Pardoning Joe Exotic Would Not Benefit Donald Trump

Carole Baskin Comes Out as Bisexual: 'I Was Always Very Male-Oriented'

Carole Baskin Comes Out as Bisexual: 'I Was Always Very Male-Oriented'

Carole Baskin Plotting Reality TV Return Following 'DWTS' Elimination

Carole Baskin Plotting Reality TV Return Following 'DWTS' Elimination

Carole Baskin Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit by Missing Husband's Family

Carole Baskin Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit by Missing Husband's Family

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing