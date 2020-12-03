Mindy Kaling 'Thrilled' to Have Vogue Cover as Memento of Post-Partum Figure

Vogue India Celebrity

The former 'The Mindy Project' star admits in an Instagram post that she was so nervous to do the photo shoot only six weeks after giving birth to her second child that she considered bailing on it.

AceShowbiz - Mindy Kaling could not help but be proud of her decision to be a new cover girl for Vogue India. Thrilled to finally grace the magazine's cover, "The Mindy Project" star confessed that she almost turned down the opportunity, but now is able to see it as a memento of her postpartum figure.

The 41-year-old shared her cover via Instagram on Wednesday, December 2. "I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia's December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer. I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no," she shared the story behind it in the accompanying message.

"But @katiegreenthal and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I'm thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life," the comedienne added. " 'Post partum pandemic fabulous' is what I like to call it. Thank you @vogueindia, I love you! More photos to come. Enjoy!"

Mindy surprised fans back in October when she announced that she had secretly given birth to her second child. Speaking to Stephen Colbert on his "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", the mother of two revealed, "I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3."

Mindy's revelation prompted Stephen to marvel, "No one even knew you were pregnant!" In response to the remark, she answered, "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people! It's true!" She then revealed the name she chose for her baby as saying, "His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it."

Baby's arrival aside, "The Office" alum opened up in the interview with Vogue India about how she has been coping with quarantine. "Not great," the actress, who is also a mom to 2-year-old daughter Katherine, confessed.

"I'm very hard-working, but I'm also very social. It was a lot of growing pains at the beginning of the pandemic," Mindy continued. Still, she managed to find some relief in her daughter. "It made it easier that my daughter was here because she's so fun and funny," the actress gushed. "In the beginning, it was a lot of just us staring at each other, but I got to know her better."