 
 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Canceled Wedding Plan Twice Due to COVID-19

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Canceled Wedding Plan Twice Due to COVID-19
Instagram
Celebrity

In a separate interview, the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker sets the record straight after fans are speculating that she and the former Yankee star have secretly tied the knot.

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - People could have seen Jennifer Lopez donning a wedding dress this year if not because of COVID-19. In a new interview, the "On the Floor" hitmaker revealed that she and fiance Alex Rodriguez had actually canceled their wedding twice because of the global pandemic that forced people to be in self-quarantine.

"We've talked about so many different things 'cause we had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don't know," Jennie said during her appearance on Wednesday on "Access Hollywood". The 51-year-old went on to say that after everything, having her fantasy wedding ceremony wasn't the biggest priority for both of them.

She explained, "We kind of have let it go for a second and I don't know what we're going to do, we talk about small, big, this, that." The "Hustlers" star added, "And I think we just feel like, let's just wait it out. There's no rush, we're good, everything's cool and it'll happen when the time is right. I feel like it's not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now, that's not what life is about."

  See also...

In a separate interview, J-Lo set the record straight after fans are speculating that she and Alex have secretly tied the knot. "It's funny because life does reflect into things you are doing at times. But it's just kind of a coincidence because when I did 'El Anillo' the song in Spanish, which is, 'When are you going to give me a ring?', I was not really trying to send a message," she told Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner. "It was just a song that we wrote that we liked and with Marry Me, it was something we were developing for, I would say, seven years."

She added, "All of that stuff and it was happening now where Alex and I are engaged and about to get married at some point. It just happens that way. It's a funny thing, life and art, they kind of intersect."

Prior to this, Alex joked about having a drive-thru wedding because of the pandemic. "Some people said, 'Maybe we have a drive-thru wedding?' " the former Yankee star said during his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". "It'll be cheaper."

You can share this post!

Dyslexic Jessica Simpson Proud to Have Been Able to Turn Fears Into Wisdom

Charlize Theron Pays Tribute to 'Mad Max' Co-Star Hugh Keays-Byrne After His Death
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Slammed Over His Insensitive Thanksgiving Post

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Slammed Over His Insensitive Thanksgiving Post

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez on Finding Out Kids' Dissatisfaction About Themselves : It's a 'Real Eye-Opener'

Jennifer Lopez on Finding Out Kids' Dissatisfaction About Themselves : It's a 'Real Eye-Opener'

Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online