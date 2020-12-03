 
 

Dyslexic Jessica Simpson Proud to Have Been Able to Turn Fears Into Wisdom

The singer and fashion designer makes the revelation about her learning disorder when celebrating the success of her 'Open Book' memoir in being named one of 2020's best audiobooks.

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson has confessed that she is a dyslexic. When celebrating the success of her "Open Book" memoir in being named one of 2020's best audiobooks, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer opened up about her struggle with the learning disorder, and shared her pride in being able to turn her "fears into wisdom."

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, December 1, the 40-year-old fashion designer revealed that her memoir had made it into Apple Books' list of best audiobooks. Along with the screenshot, she declared, "OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy @applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least."

"I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart," the wife of former NFL athlete Eric Johnson (II) continued in the accompanying message. She then added, "Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

This was not the first time Jessica commemorated her achievement as an author. Back in February, she shared via Instagram, "Open Book is now the #1 New York Times Best Seller for 2 weeks in a row in 2 categories! I must confess that I am completely shocked by this overwhelming honor, but nothing compares to the pride of your children. I have realized that my greatest expectations weren't even great enough until now."

In "Open Book", the "Blonde Ambition" star detailed her sexual assault experience. Claiming she was abused "when [she] shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend" when she was six years old, she dished that it led her to alcohol and drug addiction. "I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills," she confessed. "I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb."

On the reason why she wrote the book, the pop star previously told PEOPLE, "It's been a long hard deep emotional journey, one that I've come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself." She further added, "I've used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people."

