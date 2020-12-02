Jennifer Lawrence Thanks Louisville Neighbors for Support After Family's Summer Camp Fire

WENN Celebrity

The Oscar-winning actress is grateful for the support that her family received from the local community in hometown of Louisville after summer camp was destroyed in fire.

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence has thanked locals in Louisville, Kentucky for reaching out to her and her family following a blaze that destroyed the Camp Hi Ho resort last week (ends27Nov20).

The Oscar winner's family owns and runs the summer camp, which is in the process of being rebuilt following the fire.

Following an outpouring of support, Jennifer has released a statement thanking those who are helping her brother Blaine rebuild - and those who simply offered up a kind word.

"I want to thank my Louisville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi Ho," Jennifer told People. "Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe."

"I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise."

"I'm grateful to Camp Hi Ho for the amazing childhood memories. My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this. And we are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer."

Brother Blaine revealed over the weekend that a barn which doubles as a sanctuary for visiting kids was destroyed in the fire, as well as stalls for the family horses, a riding area for kids, and an indoor rock wall. An arts and crafts pavilion and a garage loaded with farm equipment was also lost.

He is determined to rebuild and open again for summer 2021, when he hopes the COVID lockdown will be over. Blaine is also asking for donations via a fundraiser and urging families to sign up and come back to the camp.