Miley Cyrus, Patricia Arquette and More Support Ellen Page After Transgender Reveal

WENN Celebrity

The 'Juno' star now known as Elliot Page has received outpouring love and support from fellow celebrities after officially announcing gender transformation.

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Patricia Arquette, Miley Cyrus, and James Gunn are among the stars who have shared their support for actor Elliot Page after coming out as transgender.

The "Juno" star, formerly known as Ellen Page, took to social media on Tuesday (01Dec20) to make the announcement, in which the 33 year old expressed a desire to be referred to by his new identity, and with the pronouns "he" and "they."

Following the news, Page was inundated with warm wishes from friends and fans alike, with Arquette, who lost her transgender sister, Alexis, in 2016, writing, "Sending you love and support!"

LGBTQ+ rights activist Miley also sent a brief note to Page online, commenting on the Instagram post, "Elliot rules!" while pal Anna Paquin wrote, "Sending you ALL the love and support Elliot!"

Page's "Super" director Gunn took to Twitter to respond to the actor's news. "Elliot, I love you, am proud of you, and admire you," he remarked. "Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us."

And sibling pop duo Tegan and Sara retweeted Page's announcement and commented, "Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage !! Your strength, bravery and activism - not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth - is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place."

Page was also given a huge morale boost from his wife, Emma Portner, who simply posted, "love you so much elliot."

Page and dancer/choreographer Portner wed in 2018.